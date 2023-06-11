Volodymyr Zelenskiy cited a “positive mood” in his first comments about Ukraine’s counteroffensive against Russian occupying forces. Ukraine’s president wouldn’t discuss the scale of operations, which remain unclear. Kyiv’s forces conducted operations in at least four areas on Saturday, according to the Institute for the Study of War. Geolocated footage “indicates that Ukrainian forces in western Zaporizhzhia oblast made localized gains during counterattacks southwest and southeast of Orikhiv, a