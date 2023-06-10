

A foolproof recipe for making perfect, fluffy quinoa for adding to salads, stir-fries, bowls, and even breakfast dishes and so much more.

How To Cook Quinoa

If you’ve ever tried cooking quinoa and it wound up soggy and not fluffy, this recipe is for you! This ancient grain is a fantastic addition to your kitchen repertoire. It’s not just a ‘health food’ ingredient for vegans and gluten-free diets; it’s a delicious, versatile grain that can be used as a foundation in salads, bowls, stir-fries, and even breakfast dishes. Some of my favorite quinoa salads are Mediterranean Quinoa Salad and Avocado Quinoa Salad. If you have an Instant Pot, you might also like this Instant Pot Quinoa.

What is Quinoa

Quinoa (KEEN-wah) is a protein packed ancient seed from South America, similar to the texture of brown rice when cooked with a nutty flavor. Loved for its versatility, packed with protein and gluten-free, this ancient grain has grown in popularity over the past decade. It contains all 9 essential amino acids, lysine, phosphorous, copper, iron and magnesium and it is easy to make. It’s not truly a grain, it’s actually a relative of spinach.

Quinoa comes in many varieties, including white, red, and black. But regardless of the type you choose, the cooking method remains the same. Here’s what you’ll need:

Ingredients:

1 cup dry quinoa

1 3/4 cups water or broth

Salt to taste (optional)

How To Make Quinoa

Rinse Thoroughly: Begin by thoroughly rinsing the seeds under cool water. This step is crucial in removing the natural coating, called saponin, which can impart a bitter or soapy taste if left unwashed. A fine-mesh strainer works wonders for this process. Toast It (Optional): Toasting is not necessary, but it adds a delightful, nutty flavor that can elevate your dishes. Just heat a bit of olive oil or butter over medium heat, add your drained quinoa, and cook, stirring, for about 1-2 minutes. It will start to smell fragrant when it’s ready. Boil: Combine the quinoa and water and salt, to taste (or broth if you prefer a deeper flavor) in a medium saucepan. Bring the mixture to a boil over medium-high heat. Simmer: Once boiling, reduce the heat to low and cover the lid, letting it simmer for about 20 minutes, or until all the liquid has been absorbed. The Resting Period: When all the liquid is absorbed, remove the pot from heat and let it sit, covered, for about 5 to 10 minutes. This step might seem unnecessary, but it’s an essential one that allows it to steam and become even fluffier. Fluff: After it has rested, uncover and fluff it gently with a fork to separate the grains. Let cool: Let it cool and add to your favorite quinoa recipes.

Ways To Use

Use it to grain bowls with vegetables, sweet potatoes, beans

Substitute it for cereal grains in breakfast bowls with cinnamon, honey and fresh fruit

Add it to salads with cucumbers, tomatoes, lemon juice and feta cheese

Add to soups

How to Take the Bitterness Out of Quinoa

To make it taste better, rinse it well with water to remove its natural coating, called saponin, which can make it taste bitter or soapy. Some brands comes pre-rinsed. However, it doesn’t hurt to rinse the seeds again.

What is healthier, quinoa or rice?

Quinoa has several advantages over rice:

Complete Protein: It contains all nine essential amino acids, making it a complete protein.

It contains all nine essential amino acids, making it a complete protein. More Fiber: It has nearly twice the fiber of most grains, aiding digestion.

It has nearly twice the fiber of most grains, aiding digestion. Rich in Nutrients: It’s richer in vitamins and minerals including Vitamin B, E, and other antioxidants that can help fight against aging and numerous diseases. It is also rich in minerals such as iron, magnesium, phosphorus, and zinc.

It’s richer in vitamins and minerals including Vitamin B, E, and other antioxidants that can help fight against aging and numerous diseases. It is also rich in minerals such as iron, magnesium, phosphorus, and zinc. Lower Glycemic Index: It causes a slower rise in blood sugar levels, beneficial for those with diabetes.

It causes a slower rise in blood sugar levels, beneficial for those with diabetes. High in Antioxidants: It has more antioxidants, promoting overall health.

It has more antioxidants, promoting overall health. Gluten-Free: Like rice, it’s great for people with celiac disease or those following a gluten-free diet.

What is the ratio of water to quinoa?

The ideal water ratio is essential to cooking perfectly fluffy quinoa. Generally, the directions on a box recommends adding more water than is necessary. The ideal ratio is 1 3/4 cups of liquid to 1 cup of quinoa.

Why is my quinoa soggy and not fluffy?

If your quinoa is mushy and undesirable, it may be because you’re using too much liquid. I have been making this for years and always use less water than the package instructs. The ideal ratio is 1 3/4 cups of liquid to 1 cup of quinoa. Cook it, covered until all the liquid is absorbed, about 20 minutes, then let it rest 5 minutes and fluff with a fork.

What type of quinoa is best?

There are different types of quinoa available on the grocery store. Tricolor, black and red quinoa are my favorite colors to add to quinoa salads and bowls, as the texture is firmer and has more of a bite. White gives it more of a rice texture, perfect for using in place of rice like this quinoa enchilada bake, quinoa fried rice and cilantro lime quinoa.

Best Quinoa Recipes

Nutrition Serving: 1 cup (cooked) , Calories: 172 kcal , Carbohydrates: 31 g , Protein: 6 g , Fat: 3 g , Sodium: 3.4 mg , Fiber: 3 g