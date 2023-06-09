The Elora Festival has announced the lineup for their 44th season, which will take place from July 7 to 16, 2023. Led by Artistic Director Mark Vuorinen, the Festival will present classical music concerts over two weekends in the historic community north of Toronto.

Vuorinen commented in a statement, “Beautiful music abounds at the Elora Festival with performances from guest artists Constantinople, Art of Time Ensemble, Cantus, the Canadian Chamber Choir and more. And at the centre of the festival is the home town band, The Elora Singers. We look forward to welcoming you to more than twenty concerts at this year’s Elora Festival.”

Festival Highlights

Spirit and Soul

The Festival opens with the music of J.S. Bach and Johannes Brahms, including the motets Der Geist hillft unser Schwachheit auf (BMV 226) and Singet dem Herrn ein neues Lied (BMV 225), and Brahm’s Ein deutsches Requiem in a chamber arrangement by Joachim Linkelmann.

Ensemble-in-Residence, The Elora Singers

The Festival’s signature ensemble performs six more concerts, including:

Frank Martin’s Mass for Double Choir ;

A candle-lit Twilight program of music;

A tribute to the late Canadian composer John Beckwith, curated and hosted by his son, Larry Beckwith.

The Elora Singers will also perform with guest ensembles Constantinople (In the Footsteps of Rumi) and Art of Time Ensemble (Songbook with Sarah Slean).

Visiting choral ensembles

Cantus, the American a cappella ensemble, returns to Elora for a recital;

The Canadian Chamber Choir will perform with composer/collaborator Sheryll Sewepagaham.

Chamber Music

Two instrumental chamber ensembles will be performing during the second weekend of the Festival:

The New Zealand String Quartet;

The Gryphon Trio.

Family Programming

Prokofiev’s Peter and the Wolf, with the Kitchener-Waterloo Woodwind Quintet, narrated by Festival Artistic Director, Mark Vuorinen.

FREE Programming

The Music in the Village series takes over the Village Green Space starting June 30;

Music in the Woods, an early morning hike along to performances by the Elora Singers, takes place July 14.

Board Chair Julie Wilson comments, “We are so grateful to our sponsors, donors and government funders for their vital support to bring great music and musicians from around the world to the village. We are looking forward to connecting with our loyal patrons again this summer, as we also welcome new audience members to the Elora Festival. Join us — your seats are waiting!”

Tickets and the full schedule for the 2023 Elora Festival available [HERE].

