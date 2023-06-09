A free 7-day, flexible weight loss meal plan including breakfast, lunch and dinner ideas and a shopping list. All recipes include macros and Weight Watchers points.
7 Day Healthy Meal Plan (June 12-18)
A note about WW Points
If you’re following Weight Watchers, all the recipes here have been updated to reflect the new Weight Watchers program, with points displayed under the recipe title. The ww button in the recipe card takes you to the Weight Watchers website where you can see the recipe builder used to determine those points and add it to your day (US only, you must be logged into your account). All cookbook recipes in the cookbook index are also updated!
About The Meal Plan
If you’re new to my meal plans, I’ve been sharing these free, 7-day flexible healthy meal plans (you can see my previous meal plans here) that are meant as a guide, with plenty of wiggle room for you to add more food, coffee, beverages, fruits, snacks, dessert, wine, etc. or swap recipes out for meals you prefer, you can search for recipes by course in the index. Depending on your goals, you should aim for at least 1500 calories* per day. There’s no one size fits all, this will range by your goals, your age, weight, etc.
There’s also a precise, organized grocery list that will make grocery shopping so much easier and much less stressful. Save you money and time. You’ll dine out less often, waste less food and you’ll have everything you need on hand to help keep you on track.
Meal Plan:
Breakfast and lunch Monday-Friday, are designed to serve 1 while dinners and all meals on Saturday and Sunday are designed to serve a family of 4. Some recipes make enough leftovers for two nights or lunch the next day. The grocery list is comprehensive and includes everything you need to make all meals on the plan.
MONDAY (6/12)
B: Mushroom-Spinach Scrambled Eggs with 1 slice whole grain toast
L: Italian Sub Broccoli Salad
D: Tofu Poke Bowl (recipe x 2)
Total Calories: 1,274*
TUESDAY (6/13)
B: Greek Cottage Cheese Bowl
L: Italian Sub Broccoli Salad
D: Instant Pot Pork Carnitas in 2 corn tortillas with Pico de Gallo (recipe x 2) and 1 ounce avocado with Mexican Inspired Corn Salad with Cotija
Total Calories: 1,033*
WEDNESDAY (6/14)
B: Mushroom-Spinach Scrambled Eggs with 1 slice whole grain toast
L: Italian Sub Broccoli Salad
D: LEFTOVER Instant Pot Pork Carnitas in 2 corn tortillas with Pico de Gallo and 1 ounce avocado with LEFTOVER Mexican Inspired Corn Salad with Cotija
Total Calories: 1,228*
THURSDAY (6/15)
B: Greek Cottage Cheese Bowl
L: Italian Sub Broccoli Salad
D: Turkey Burger Recipe with Air Fryer Sweet Potato Fries (recipe x 2)
Total Calories: 1,132*
FRIDAY (6/16)
B: Avocado Toast with 1 cup strawberries
L: Hearts of Palm Noodle Peanut Stir Fry
D: Sheet Pan Teriyaki Salmon and Vegetables (recipe x 2) with ¾ cup brown rice
Total Calories: 1,179*
SATURDAY (6/17)
B: Peach Pie Cottage Cheese Bowls (recipe x 2)
L: Chicken Summer Rolls
D: DINNER OUT
Total Calories: 571*
SUNDAY (6/18)
B: Crustless Ham and Cheese Quiche with 1 cup mixed berries
L: Air Fryer Burst Tomato Burrata Caprese Salad (recipe x 2)
D: Steak Kebabs with Chimichurri, Grilled Lobster Tails with Herb Butter and Macaroni Salad with Tomatoes
Total Calories: 1,127*
*This is just a guide, women should aim for around 1500 calories per day. Here’s a helpful calculator to estimate your calorie needs. I’ve left plenty of wiggle room for you to add more food such as coffee, beverages, fruits, snacks, dessert, wine, etc.
Shopping List
Produce
- 4 medium peaches
- 1 (12-ounce) container fresh strawberries
- 3 (6-ounce) containers fresh berries (your choice)
- 2 medium lemons
- 11 medium limes
- 2 small (5-ounce) PLUS 1 medium (6-ounce) Hass avocados
- 2 large head garlic
- 1 (2-inch) piece fresh ginger
- 1 small shallot
- 2 medium jalapenos
- 8 ounces sliced mushrooms
- 1 medium cucumber
- 2 mini Persian cucumbers (or 1 small English)
- 1 large bag mini rainbow sweet peppers (you need about 20)
- 1 medium yellow or orange bell pepper
- 6 large ears of corn
- 2 ½ pounds broccoli florets
- 1 large bunch scallions
- 1 ½ pounds (4 medium) sweet potatoes
- 1 small bag tricolor slaw mix
- 1 medium bunch/container fresh basil
- 1 small bunch/container fresh dill
- 1 small bunch/container fresh mint
- 1 large bunch fresh cilantro
- 1 medium bunch fresh Italian parsley
- 1 (5-ounce) bag/clamshell baby spinach
- 1 (1-pound) bag/clamshell baby arugula
- 1 small head Romaine or Iceberg lettuce (optional, for Turkey Burgers)
- 10 medium vine-ripened tomatoes (PLUS 2 optional, for Turkey Burgers)
- 2 dry pints cherry or grape tomatoes
- 2 dry pints heirloom cherry tomatoes
- 1 medium white onion
- 1 small PLUS 1 medium PLUS 1 large red onion
Meat, Poultry and Fish
- 3 ounces genoa salami
- 1 (12-ounce) lean ham steak
- 3 ounces deli turkey
- 2 ½ pounds boneless pork shoulder blade roast
- 1 ¼ pounds sirloin or angus beef
- 1 pound 93% lean ground turkey
- 1 pound 93% lean ground chicken
- 1 pound (4) wild salmon fillets
- 4 medium lobster tails
Grains*
- 1 package elbow macaroni
- 1 small loaf sliced whole grain bread
- 1 small whole grain rustic loaf bread
- 1 package small whole grain hamburger buns
- 1 package seasoned whole wheat breadcrumbs
- 1 large package corn tortillas (you need 16)
- 1 small package dry brown rice (or 5 cups pre-cooked)
Condiments and Spices
- Extra virgin olive oil
- Canola oil
- Cooking spray
- Olive oil spray (or get a Misto oil mister)
- Kosher salt (I like Diamond Crystal)
- Pepper grinder (or fresh peppercorns)
- Oregano
- Reduced sodium soy sauce*
- Sesame oil
- Sesame seeds
- Sriracha sauce
- Cumin
- Sazon
- Bay leaves
- Adobo seasoning
- Garlic powder
- Tajin or chili lime seasoning
- Dried onion flakes
- Ketchup
- Mustard
- Worcestershire sauce
- Paprika
- Cinnamon
- Honey (optional, for Peach Cottage Cheese Bowls)
- Sambal Oelek
- Hoisin
- Unseasoned rice vinegar
- Nutmeg
- Crushed red pepper flakes
- Balsamic glaze (such as Delallo)
- Light mayonnaise
- White vinegar
- Apple cider vinegar
- Red wine vinegar
Dairy & Misc. Refrigerated Items
- 1 18-pack large eggs
- 2 (14-ounce) packages extra-firm tofu
- 1 small box unsalted butter
- 8 ounces burrata cheese
- 2 (32-ounce) containers low fat cottage cheese (I like Good Culture)
- 1 (8-ounce) container 2% milk
- 1 pint half and half
- 1 (8-ounce) block or bag (shredded) Swiss cheese
- 1 small package cotija cheese
- 1 small package feta
- 1 (4-ounce) package fresh mozzarella
- 1 small block reduced fat provolone cheese
- 1 package sliced cheese (optional, for Turkey Burgers)
Canned and Jarred
- 1 (15-ounce) can chickpeas
- 1 (14.5-ounce) can reduced sodium chicken broth
- 1 small jar pepperoncini
- 1 small jar pitted Kalamata olives
- 1 (2.5-ounce) can sliced black olives
- 1 small can/jar chipotle peppers in adobo
- 1 small jar peanut butter
- 1 small jar sliced pickles (optional, for Turkey Burgers)
Frozen
- 1 small package shelled edamame
Misc. Dry Goods
- Cornstarch
- 1 package (8-inch) round rice paper sheets
- 1 (12-ounce) package Palmini (hearts of palm linguini)
- 1 small package brown sugar
- 1 small package shelled pistachios (if buying from bulk bin, you need ¼ cup)
Non-Food Items
- Bamboo or metal skewers
*You can buy gluten free, if desired