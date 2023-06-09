Article content (Bloomberg) — New Yorkers donned their masks again, this time against Canadian smoke, the Shanghainese raised umbrellas to shield themselves from the heat, and across Asia air-conditioner sales executives are celebrating the prospect of a long and unpredictable El Nino summer. As the mercury rises, here’s a tour of the region, from the beaches of the Maldives to the rice fields of Japan and the skyscrapers of Singapore. But first…

Article content At the start of the year, most equity strategists on Wall Street predicted a big rally in Chinese stocks in 2023. Instead, they slumped almost 20% in a $1.5 trillion rout. Now analysts at Nomura, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are suggesting a much more modest and drawn-out recovery, and traders are looking to the government to bring back the market mojo. Here’s how Beijing may help.

Article content In the US, which crossed into a bull market this week, traders have a different dilemma. With each jump in the S&P 500, the cost of being wrong about a potential recession is getting bigger. The heatwave and a moribund market are two of the immediate problems China faces at the moment. A longer-term one is energy and especially oil, which the nation is having to import in ever-larger volumes. At a shipyard the size of Monaco, state-owned Cnooc is developing drilling technology to rival Shell and Chevron so it can push into deeper waters in the South China Sea in its search for new supplies.