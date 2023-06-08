The writer directs the Center on the US and Europe at the Brookings Institution

I recently visited Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, a trip that required very little bravery on my part. I travelled to the city for less than 48 hours in late May, as part of a group of guests at a security conference. Clean, comfortable night trains staffed with solicitous conductors took us there and back. During breaks on the first day, I slipped out to wander down broad avenues lined with majestic chestnut trees. Later, some of us went for evening drinks in a park café before returning to the hotel in time for the midnight curfew.

That night, Kyiv’s air defences repelled 17 missiles and 31 drones, according to Ukrainian authorities. Russia had escalated its air attacks to a near-nightly rhythm throughout May, following the delivery of US-made Patriot missile defences to Ukraine, in what appeared to be a concerted effort to overwhelm and target these systems. (Other cities were not so lucky, and not so well-defended. In Dnipro, two people were killed and 30 injured in an attack on a medical facility.)

The 3mn citizens of this ancient European metropolis endure the attacks with stoic resolve. The conference unfolded without a hitch; had it not been for the fact that a number of participants were in uniform or camouflage dress, we could have been anywhere in Europe. Nearby, on the walls surrounding the golden-domed St Michael’s monastery, thousands of slowly fading photographs and piles of fresh roses commemorated the fallen — but on the streets, bustling normality reigned. People who had spent an anxious night in bunkers showed no trace of self-pity. Was this numbness, or dignity, or both? Several times, I was the one who had to swallow a lump rising in my throat.

The conference in Kyiv was hosted by Arseniy Yatseniuk, twice prime minister and now in the opposition. One of the speakers was former president Petro Poroshenko, also in the opposition. They, like all other speakers, were united in their commitment to Ukraine’s European destiny, and in the appeal for a clear and short path to Nato membership. Meanwhile, in May alone, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has travelled to Helsinki, The Hague, Rome, the Vatican, Berlin, Aachen, Paris, the UK, Jeddah and Hiroshima to drum up support for his country.

A diplomat told me that the country’s oligarch caste, which for decades held the country’s economy and politics in a stranglehold, are spent forces: “Their power systems are a collateral damage of this war.” This suggests that the political space will be wide open if and when the fighting ends, which is good news for Ukraine’s increasingly confident civil society. For now, however, Ukraine remains under martial law and its citizens are consumed with the existential business of fighting and surviving.

On the day after I left, Russia launched missile strikes on Kyiv in daylight, sending schoolchildren scurrying to bomb shelters. Two days to see for myself, to listen, to learn, to bear witness and to show solidarity are not enough. But my relief at western unity and resolve, as Ukraine embarks on its much-awaited counteroffensive, is now grounded in a deeper appreciation of Ukrainians’ courage.

Seeing Europe from Kyiv throws the continent’s strengths and weaknesses into sharp relief. On the one hand, rightwing populism is evident again in much of Europe — Italy, France, the UK, Poland and Germany, to name only a few — while governments seem to be frittering away their energy on petty squabbles. (Berlin’s traffic light coalition partners are currently fighting bitterly over . . . heat pumps.)

Yet at the same time, Russia’s invasion is transforming Europe in unprecedented ways: just take French president Emmanuel Macron’s embrace of eastern Europe in a speech in Bratislava, or the recent meeting of 48 European leaders in tiny Moldova to discuss collective security. Even Switzerland and Austria are engaged in heated debates about the future of their neutrality policies. Having just spent a month visiting seven European countries, there is a bracing sense of change. Ukraine is the frontline of that change, but all of Europe’s future will be decided there.