In a large bowl combine the flour, baking powder and salt and whisk well. Add the strained cottage cheese and mix with a fork or spatula until well combined, it will look like small crumbles.

Using your clean hands, working in the bowl, knead the dough until it comes together and is smooth, tacky, but not sticky, about 2 minutes (it should not leave dough on your hand when you pull away).

Divide into 4 equal balls. Roll each ball into 3/4-inch thick ropes and join the ends to form bagels. (or you can make a ball and poke a hole in the center then stretch it slightly)