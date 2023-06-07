After standing by its projection for several years, the water authority has acknowledged the difficulty of tearing out 3,900 acres. During a January board meeting, the agency revealed a new estimate for the amount of grass that will likely be removed — 1,706 acres. Pellegrino said the agency’s first projection was only meant to define “the realm of the possible of what exists in the valley for turf conversion.” She told ProPublica the water authority revised its number after changing software, applying a more nuanced definition of nonfunctional turf and addressing an error that double counted turf at properties with multifamily housing.

The agency’s updated projection also includes grass underneath trees, which was not captured by the aerial imagery and, as a result, was not included in ProPublica’s analysis. Some grass has been removed since the survey was conducted in 2020.

Watts, the lawmaker who championed the ban, said he was unaware of the agency’s miscalculation.

“I wish that the impact was going to be higher,” he said. But “at the end of the day, addressing nonfunctional turf is still a critical issue for our community and something that we have to invest in and have strong policy on.”

The ban doesn’t officially go into effect until 2027. By then, all nonfunctional turf must be gone. But only 173 acres of grass that could be covered under the ban have been removed so far — meaning compliance must skyrocket to meet even the scaled-back goal.

HOAs Resist Turf Removal

On a recent morning, Shawn Buckley, vice president of Par 3 Landscape and Maintenance, surveyed his company’s work at Desert Shores, a roughly square-mile development in northwest Las Vegas. Small boats floated on the community’s four artificial lakes, which are ringed by tens of thousands of square feet of grass.

“When everyone moved here, they all wanted grass,” Buckley said, “an oasis in the desert.”

Buckley gestured at a patch of yellow lawn his company would replace with desert-friendly landscaping. Across the street, new plants had already been installed — desert shrubs and evergreens surrounded by stones.

Twenty years from now, “the only grass you’ll see is golf courses, sports fields, parks,” Buckley said. “And the rest you’ll see will be a beautiful, vibrant desert.”

<img class="lazy" data-src="/turf-wars/assets/photo/20230405_Turf_XH2s_366.3c90c35e.jpg" src="https://projects.propublica.org/turf-wars/assets/photo/20230405_Turf_XH2s_366%20copy.af8740f2.jpg" alt="First image: A patch of grass during turf removal in a Las Vegas neighborhood. The Southern Nevada Water Authority estimates that replacing a square foot of grass with desert landscaping saves roughly 55 gallons of water per year. Second image: Desert vegetation near the valley.” loading=”lazy” width=”365″ height=”547″> <img class="lazy" data-src="/turf-wars/assets/photo/20230405_Turf_XH2s_893.44d309e6.jpg" src="https://projects.propublica.org/turf-wars/assets/photo/20230405_Turf_XH2s_893%20copy.95382ccf.jpg" alt="First image: A patch of grass during turf removal in a Las Vegas neighborhood. The Southern Nevada Water Authority estimates that replacing a square foot of grass with desert landscaping saves roughly 55 gallons of water per year. Second image: Desert vegetation near the valley.” loading=”lazy” width=”365″ height=”547″>

Desert Shores represents the highs and lows of HOAs’ participation in water conservation. While the community hired Par 3 to remove some turf, it also fought to save other grass.

To gain support for the nonfunctional turf ban, Watts and the water authority created a process to request exemptions from the law. HOAs, including Desert Shores, jumped at the opportunity.

“The board and management are working closely with SNWA to retain as much grass (functional turf) as possible,” Desert Shores’ management wrote to residents in a May 2022 newsletter. Staff requested residents send in photos of grass being used to help make their case. The HOA’s management estimated that it would cost $4.6 million to replace turf with water-efficient landscaping.

By March, the water authority had processed 18 waiver applications. Eleven HOAs were among the applicants. The agency approved 11 requests, mostly from HOAs, even though some applicants didn’t answer questions about how the exempted grass would be used.

Desert Shores’ three requests for waivers were approved, and the community will keep some of the grass that lines its artificial lakes.

Across the valley, the director of an HOA in Henderson called Warm Springs Reserve struck a deal with the water authority. He wanted to avoid a fight with residents over a special assessment — an additional fee charged to association homeowners — to pay for turf removal, so he suggested making a large swath of grass “functional” by installing a bench.

The water authority gave the Henderson HOA the green light.

Savona, an HOA in Summerlin, requested a waiver to keep a 6,226-square foot plot of grass by the community’s gated entrance. Part of the explanation: It hosts three events there a year. Across the street is a large, grassy public park.

SNWA approved the request.

What Savona Said in Its Turf Ban Waiver Application Q: How many people per month directly utilize the turf area for these recreational purposes…? A: “Every school day – before and after school – 10 per day. Weekend days 10-20 per day. Roughly 250-300 people a month.” Savona was allowed to keep this 0.14-acre lawn, which the HOA says is used by a few hundred people per month. Across the street is a 13-acre public park.

Desert Shores, Savona and Warm Springs Reserve did not respond to requests for comment.

Pellegrino said a one-size-fits-all approach was never going to work in every case, so the waiver process was created to protect turf that has a high value to residents. Some of the waiver requests might be approved with little explanation because the agency has worked with the HOAs for years, she said, and “we know what their goals are for managing the space and how these spaces are used.”

When the turf removal mandate was debated in 2021, it had broad support, including from environmentalists, cities and homebuilders. In a key hearing, the only opposition came from a private citizen saying the bill didn’t go far enough and from the Community Associations Institute, which represents HOAs, saying it went too far.

Chris Snow, the Community Associations Institute’s executive director, said via email that HOAs are no longer challenging the ban because “it is the law and associations are dealing with the costs.”

HOAs have worked to reduce the impact of the nonfunctional turf ban on their communities — including via attempts to influence the committee that officially defined nonfunctional turf and requests to be exempted from the ban. So Watts and the agency returned to the Legislature this session, in part, to close zoning loopholes in the mandate.

Some residents chafe at the mandate that their communities give up grass to enable continued growth.

“Only the land developers actually benefit from all of this sacrifice by existing residents for future new residents,” Stacy Standley, a board member of Spanish Trail, an HOA in southwest Las Vegas, wrote in comments to the committee fine-tuning the rules. He compared the strategy to robbing Peter’s well to pay Paul’s well, “Until Both Wells Run Dry.”