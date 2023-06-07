A Federal Court judge has found Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. guilty of contempt of court for employees working excessively long hours.

Over a 10-month period in 2018 and 2019, the rail operator failed in 22 instances to comply with cease-and-desist orders laid out by an arbitrator, the ruling states.

Article content

The orders related to rest provisions under federal regulations and a pair of collective agreements for conductors and engineers that largely limit shifts to 10 or 12 hours, depending on the circumstances.

“CP’s own evidence was that ‘thousands of situations continue to occur annually where employees are not off within 10 hours,”‘ Judge Ann Marie McDonald wrote, citing the labour arbitrator.

The railway made no argument that the situations qualified as exceptions spelled out in the collective agreement, the arbitrator said in March 2018.

Teamsters Canada president Francois Laporte said the company “needs to smarten up and stop putting profits over people before another tragedy occurs.”