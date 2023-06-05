This post may contain affiliate links. Read my disclosure policy

My go-to, homemade taco seasoning recipe made with just 6 ingredients you already have in your pantry. When it comes to making tacos at home, nothing beats making your own spice blend.

Easy Homemade Taco Seasoning Recipe

Next time you’re planning to make tacos, skip the store-bought taco seasoning packets and whip up your own taco seasoning. It’s the best taco seasoning recipe, I’ve been using this for years! I scaled this up from my popular turkey taco recipe, I’ve tried many variations, but I always come back to this combo. It’s great with ground beef, ground turkey, or ground chicken or use it in my taco dip. Plus, it’s easy, economical, and you can adjust the flavor to your liking. The best part, it’s free of preservatives and additives that store-bought mixes may have.

This homemade taco seasoning recipe is perfect for taco lovers and picky palates. The kids will love it because it’s mild and flavorful. I always keep a batch in my pantry ready to use. Here’s what you need:

Ingredients for DIY Taco Seasoning

This recipe makes 1 cup of seasoning, perfect for approximately 9 servings for about 1 pound of ground meat. Feel free to modify this to your taste.

3 tablespoons of garlic powder

3 tablespoons of ground cumin

3 tablespoons of kosher salt

3 tablespoons of chili powder

3 tablespoons of paprika

1 1/2 tablespoons of dried oregano

Mix all of these ingredients together in a small bowl, and store in a glass spice container.

Storage:

For the best flavor, homemade seasoning is best stored for up to 6 months, but can be stored for up to 1 to 2 years if it’s kept in a cool, dry place and in a tightly sealed container or mason jar.

What is the main ingredients in taco seasoning?

Chili Powder: The backbone of this seasoning, it provides a spicy kick and a deep, rich color to the mixture Cumin: This spice gives the seasoning its characteristic earthy, slightly spicy flavor, reminiscent of many Mexican and Latin American dishes Garlic Powder: It adds a savory, robust flavor to the seasoning Paprika: Gives a mild sweetness and vibrant color to the mix Oregano: Enhance the flavors of the other ingredients Kosher Salt: enhances the flavors of all the other ingredients, making them more pronounced

Additional spices you can add:

Onion powder

Ancho chili powder in place of chili powder

in place of chili powder Smoked paprika in place of sweet

in place of sweet crushed red pepper flakes, chipotle chili powder or cayenne pepper, to make it spicy

to make it spicy black pepper, to taste

Make it low-sodium by using less salt or omit altogether

How to make taco meat with this seasoning:

Brown 1 pound of ground beef, ground turkey, ground chicken or ground tofu in a large skillet with 1 tablespoon plus 2 teaspoons of this taco seasoning, 1/4 cup minced onions, 1/4 cup minced red bell pepper and about 1/2 to 3/4 cup water then simmer, covered for 5 minutes.

Spoon onto warmed taco shells and serve topped with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, salsa, sour cream, black beans, avocado, etc.

Taco Seasoning Recipe Next time you're planning to make tacos, skip the store-bought packets and whip up your own homemade taco seasoning. It's the best taco seasoning recipe, I've been using this for years! Prep: 5 minutes mins Cook: 0 minutes mins Total: 5 minutes mins Yield: 32 servings Serving Size: 1 1/4 teaspoons for 2 tacos Ingredients Instructions Combine all the ingredients together and store in an airtight container. Last Step: Please leave a rating and comment letting us know how you liked this recipe! This helps our business to thrive and continue providing free, high-quality recipes for you. Notes Use 1 tablespoon + 2 teaspoons (per 1 lb meat) for 4 servings.

To replace 1 packet taco seasoning mix (6 servings) use about 2 tablespoons + 1 1/2 teaspoons spice mix.

Homemade taco seasoning can be stored for up to 1 to 2 years if it’s kept in a cool, dry place and in a tightly sealed container. However, the flavor of the seasoning can diminish over time, and it’s usually at its peak for the first 6 months.

*check labels for gluten-free. Nutrition Serving: 1 1/4 teaspoons for 2 tacos , Calories: 8 kcal , Carbohydrates: 1.5 g , Sodium: 300 mg , Fiber: 0.5 g