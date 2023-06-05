This is a list of concerts we are attending, wishing we could attend, or thinking about attending between June 5 and June 11, 2023. For more of what’s happening around Toronto, visit our calendar here.

Toronto Symphony Orchestra/Víkingur Ólafsson/Gustavo Gimeno

Wednesday June 7 at 8 p.m. (repeats Thursday June 8 at 8 p.m. and Saturday June 10 at 8 p.m.). Roy Thomson Hall. $35+

The high-profile Deutsche Grammophon artist plays Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 24 in C Minor in a Gimeno-led program featuring a new work by another Icelander, Daníel Bjarnason, and Berlioz’s Symphonie fantastique. Plus a celebration prelude by the Metis composer Eliot Britton. More info here.

Luminato/Treemonisha

Saturday June 10 at 8 p.m. (repeats Sunday June 11 at 4 p.m. and June 14-17). Previews June 6 at 2 p.m., June 7 at 8 p.m. and June 8 at 8 p.m.). Bluma Appel Theatre. $30+

Scott Joplin’s nearly-lost opera of 1911 is refitted for Luminato by a predominantly Black female creative team with a new libretto and a modified score. Canadian soprano Neema Bickersteth leads an all-Black cast in the title role. A black-and-gold dress code applies to the gala opening on Saturday. Read our profile here; more info here.

