

146

shares

This post may contain affiliate links. Read my disclosure policy

For the best grilled asparagus, marinate them in a simple balsamic dressing, then grill until charred. An easy, healthy side dish!

Grilled Asparagus

This simple asparagus recipe will show you how to cook the best grilled asparagus. They’re so good you’ll have a hard time not eating the whole batch before they get to the table! Grill them with your favorite protein, such as burgers, grilled salmon, grilled lobster tails, or grilled shrimp. And for more of my favorite asparagus recipes, check out this post with 23 of them.

Why You’ll Want to Make This Grilled Asparagus All Summer

Flavor: The garlic balsamic marinade is so good. You can even use it as a salad dressing.

The garlic balsamic marinade is so good. You can even use it as a salad dressing. Char: Making asparagus on the grill gives you a smoky flavor you just can’t get otherwise.

Making asparagus on the grill gives you a smoky flavor you just can’t get otherwise. Fast: They only take a few minutes to cook, and you can grill them alongside burgers, steaks, tuna, scallops, and more.

They only take a few minutes to cook, and you can grill them alongside burgers, steaks, tuna, scallops, and more. Healthy: Asparagus is nutritious, loaded with vitamins A, C, and K and iron. They’re also low in calories and carbs and a good source of fiber.

Asparagus is nutritious, loaded with vitamins A, C, and K and iron. They’re also low in calories and carbs and a good source of fiber. Easy: Even a beginner cook can whip up these veggies with ease. And if you don’t have a grill, you can cook them on a grill pan or hot skillet.

Ingredients

Asparagus , of course! Rinse one pound and snap off the woody ends.

, of course! Rinse one pound and snap off the woody ends. Asparagus Marinade enhances the flavor of the asparagus. All you need is olive oil, balsamic vinegar, minced garlic, salt, and pepper.

How to Grill Asparagus

Marinate the Asparagus: Season the asparagus with the marinade ingredients in a large dish. Toss with your hands so the spears are fully coated, and let them sit for at least an hour or longer. Prep the Grill: Preheat your grill to medium-high heat. Then arrange the asparagus so that they won’t fall through the grates. You can also use a grill basket if you have one. How Long to Grill Asparagus: Grilling asparagus doesn’t take long, but the timing depends on the size of the spears. Thin ones are closer to three minutes, and thicker ones take up to eight minutes. Turn them occasionally until they are tender and lightly charred. Serve: Place the grilled asparagus back in the dish with the marinade and toss to coat. Then transfer them to a platter to serve.

What to Serve with Grilled Asparagus

Grilled asparagus are a simple side to go along with any meat or seafood you’re grilling. Below are some protein options, plus some recipes for other sides to pair with them.

How to Store Asparagus

Leftover asparagus will last up to four days in an airtight container in the refrigerator. Reheat in the microwave or eat them cold on a salad.

Variations

Vinegar: Swap balsamic for apple cider or red wine vinegar.

Swap balsamic for apple cider or red wine vinegar. Seasoning: Feel free to add dried herbs, onion powder, or other spices to the marinade to switch up the flavors.

Feel free to add dried herbs, onion powder, or other spices to the marinade to switch up the flavors. Cheese: Sprinkle the grilled asparagus with parmesan.

More Asparagus Recipes You’ll Love

Grilled Asparagus Recipe For the best grilled asparagus, marinate them in a simple balsamic dressing, then grill until charred. An easy, healthy side dish! Prep: 10 minutes mins Cook: 8 minutes mins Total: 18 minutes mins Yield: 4 servings Serving Size: 8 spears Ingredients ul.wprm-advanced-list-3202 li:before {background-color: #424242;color: #ffffff;width: 22px;height: 22px;font-size: 12px;line-height: 12px;} Instructions Rinse the asparagus and trim off the woody ends. To do this, you can simply snap off the end of the spears.

In a large dish, season the asparagus with the olive oil, vinegar, garlic, salt, and black pepper. Toss with your hands so the spears are well-coated.

Let them marinate at least an hour if you have the time, or longer. If not, you can cook right away.

When ready to cook, preheat your grill to medium-high heat.

Arrange the asparagus spears on the grill in a manner that they won’t fall through the grates. You can also use a grill basket if you have one.

Grill the asparagus for 3-8 minutes (depending on the thickness of your asparagus and the heat of your grill), turning occasionally, until they are tender and lightly charred.

Toss it back into the dish with the vinegar getting all the flavor over it, then transfer it to a platter. Last Step: Please leave a rating and comment letting us know how you liked this recipe! This helps our business to thrive and continue providing free, high-quality recipes for you. Nutrition Serving: 8 spears , Calories: 57 kcal , Carbohydrates: 5.5 g , Protein: 2.5 g , Fat: 3.5 g , Saturated Fat: 0.5 g , Sodium: 73.5 mg , Fiber: 2.5 g , Sugar: 2.5 g