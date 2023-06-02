Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc. rallied in the extended session Friday after S&P Dow Jones said it would include the cybersecurity platform company’s stock in the S&P 500 index.

Palo Alto Networks

PANW,

+0.21%

shares surged as much as 5% in after-hours trading, following the announcement that Palo Alto Networks will replace Dish Network Corp.

DISH,

+16.24%

on the S&P 500

SPX,

+1.45%.

The move will happen June 20, following the Juneteenth holiday on June 19, in a quarterly rebalancing of the index.