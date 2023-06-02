This post may contain affiliate links. Read my disclosure policy

A free 7-day, flexible weight loss meal plan including breakfast, lunch and dinner ideas and a shopping list. All recipes include macros and Weight Watchers points.

7 Day Healthy Meal Plan (June 5-11)

Have you tried my Pickled Red Onions yet? If you’re grilling this weekend, they are a delicious addition to so many grilled meats, burgers, sandwiches or bowls. Let me know your favorite meal to add them to!

With grocery prices soaring, many of us are having to adjust, scale back and/or get more creative with our meals. One of the absolute BEST ways to stay within a budget and maintain healthy eating habits is to MEAL PLAN. You can get more 5-day Budget Friendly Meal Plans by signing up for Relish+ (get a 14-day free trial here!)

Ultimate Skinnytaste Meal Planner Get the Skinnytaste Ultimate Meal Planner! The 52 week spiral bound meal planner has weekly meal planning grids you can tear out and put on your fridge if you wish, a 12-week meal plan, 30 (15 new) recipes, and tear-out grocery lists. I love starting my week with gratitude, affirmations and intentions, so I included a space for that as well. I hope you will love this as much as I do!

Buy the Skinnytaste meal planner here:

A note about WW Points If you’re following Weight Watchers, all the recipes here have been updated to reflect the new Weight Watchers program, with points displayed under the recipe title. The ww button in the recipe card takes you to the Weight Watchers website where you can see the recipe builder used to determine those points and add it to your day (US only, you must be logged into your account). All cookbook recipes in the cookbook index are also updated!

About The Meal Plan

If you’re new to my meal plans, I’ve been sharing these free, 7-day flexible healthy meal plans (you can see my previous meal plans here) that are meant as a guide, with plenty of wiggle room for you to add more food, coffee, beverages, fruits, snacks, dessert, wine, etc. or swap recipes out for meals you prefer, you can search for recipes by course in the index. Depending on your goals, you should aim for at least 1500 calories* per day. There’s no one size fits all, this will range by your goals, your age, weight, etc.

There’s also a precise, organized grocery list that will make grocery shopping so much easier and much less stressful. Save you money and time. You’ll dine out less often, waste less food and you’ll have everything you need on hand to help keep you on track.

Lastly, if you’re on Facebook join my Skinnytaste Facebook Community where everyone’s sharing photos of recipes they are making, you can join here. I’m loving all the ideas everyone’s sharing! If you wish to get on the email list, you can subscribe here so you never miss a meal plan!

Meal Plan:

Breakfast and lunch Monday-Friday, are designed to serve 1 while dinners and all meals on Saturday and Sunday are designed to serve a family of 4. Some recipes make enough leftovers for two nights or lunch the next day. The grocery list is comprehensive and includes everything you need to make all meals on the plan.

MONDAY (6/5)

B: 2 hard-boiled eggs with 1 slice whole grain toast with 2 teaspoons butter and 1 cup diced pineapple

L: 1 cup Tuna Salad Endive Wraps with 1 cup strawberries

D: Pesto Pasta

Total Calories: 1,100*

TUESDAY (6/6)

B: 2 hard-boiled eggs with 1 slice whole grain toast with 2 teaspoons butter and 1 cup diced pineapple

L: LEFTOVER Pesto Pasta

D: Crock Pot Salsa Chicken Thighs with Chipotle’s Cilantro Lime Rice, Best Guacamole (½ recipe) and Corn Salsa with Lime

Total Calories: 1,265*

WEDNESDAY (6/7)

B: 2 hard-boiled eggs with 1 slice whole grain toast with 2 teaspoons butter and 1 cup strawberries

L: LEFTOVER Crock Pot Salsa Chicken Thighs in 2 corn tortillas with LEFTOVER Corn Salsa with Lime

D: Italian Turkey Meatballs with 1 cup whole wheat pasta and Lemony Hearts of Palm Salad with Avocado

Total Calories: 1,271*

THURSDAY (6/8)

B: Overnight Oats topped with ½ banana

L: LEFTOVER Crock Pot Salsa Chicken Thighs in 2 corn tortillas with LEFTOVER Corn Salsa with Lime and 1 ounce avocado

D: One Pan Roasted Potatoes, Sausage and Peppers

Total Calories: 1,017*

FRIDAY (6/9)

B: Overnight Oats topped with ½ banana

L: 1 cup Tuna Salad Endive Wraps with 8 baby carrots and ¼ cup raw almonds

D: Blackened Grilled Salmon Skewers (recipe x 2)** with Potato and Green Bean Salad (½ recipe) and Grilled Corn on the Cob

Total Calories: 1,225*

SATURDAY (6/10)

B: Huevos Rancheros (recipe x 2)

L: Salmon Caesar Salad

D: DINNER OUT

Total Calories: 778*

SUNDAY (6/11)

B: Peach Pie Cottage Cheese Bowls (recipe x 2)

L: BLT with Avocado (recipe x 4) and an apple

D: Grilled Chicken Breast with Chopped Feta Salad

Total Calories: 1,171*

*This is just a guide, women should aim for around 1500 calories per day. Here’s a helpful calculator to estimate your calorie needs. I’ve left plenty of wiggle room for you to add more food such as coffee, beverages, fruits, snacks, dessert, wine, etc.

**Use extra salmon for Caesar Salad on Saturday.

*Google doc