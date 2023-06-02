Article content

CALGARY, Alberta, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (“DIRTT” or the “Company”) (TSX:DRT, NASDAQ:DRTT), a global leader in industrialized construction, is pleased to announce that it has issued 3,899,745 common shares of DIRTT to 22NW Fund, LP at a deemed price of $0.40 per common share, as reimbursement for legal and other expenses incurred by 22NW Fund, LP in connection with the Company’s contested director election at the annual and special meeting of shareholders held on April 26, 2022. The agreement to issue the common shares was previously announced by the Company on March 16, 2023, subject to shareholder approval, which approval was received at the 2023 annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 30, 2023.