ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.
Last summer, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to abortion established 50 years ago in Roe v. Wade, raising concerns about the future of other rights rooted in Supreme Court rulings. Although most rights are secured by statutes and regulations, others are guarantees extrapolated by the court from the often abstract language of the Constitution. Some of these are recent rights, like the right to carry a handgun in public. But many are longstanding, like the right to be read a Miranda warning by police before being interrogated, and trace their origins to the liberal majorities that presided on the court from the 1950s through the 1970s, an era often called the “rights revolution.” Because these rights were established by the court, the court alone gets to decide whether to preserve, shrink or unmake them.
To get a better sense of which rights may be at risk — in whole or in part — ProPublica scoured judicial opinions, academic articles and public remarks by sitting justices. Some justices, like Clarence Thomas, have had decadeslong careers and lengthy paper trails. By contrast, Ketanji Brown Jackson, the newest justice, has almost no prior record. We found dozens of rights that at least one sitting justice has questioned. Below, you can explore these rights and the objections levied against them. We include federal legislation that’s been introduced to protect a given right, as well as lawsuits active in lower courts that could become vehicles for the justices to revisit existing rights in the future.
About the Data
The data for this tool includes 39 rights extrapolated by the Supreme Court from the language of the U.S. Constitution.
The highlighted rights are limited to ones for which ProPublica identified at least one instance where a sitting justice has advocated for overturning or reconsidering the right. To identify these, reporters reviewed hundreds of judicial opinions, academic articles and public remarks authored or made by the justices.
For each right, ProPublica searched a variety of sources, including the legal research database Westlaw, to identify lower federal court cases that challenge the right. These cases do not necessarily represent the complete universe of litigation involving each right; they do not, for example, include cases filed in state or local courts that could eventually reach the Supreme Court.
To identify legislation related to each right, reporters searched for key terms pertaining to each right in congressional databases, like ProPublica’s Represent and Congress’ own repository of federal bills, congress.gov.
Data sources include the Harvard Law School Library’s Caselaw Access Project, the Free Law Project and ProPublica’s Represent.