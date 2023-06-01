Article content
BUDAPEST — Central European currencies
were little changed on Thursday, with investors in a
Article content
wait-and-see mode ahead of a vote in the U.S. Senate on the debt
ceiling and digested unexpected tax changes in Hungary.
The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a bill
to suspend the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling, and the focus now
turns to how it will fare in the Democratic-led Senate just days
before the federal government is expected to run out of money to
pay its bills, a default that would rock world markets.
Article content
“I think the global market is waiting for the vote in the
U.S. Senate on the debt ceiling… the final vote could give
some direction perhaps,” said Marcin Sulewski, an economist at
Ipopema.
The Polish zloty was 0.06% weaker against the euro
at 4.5335, while the Hungarian forint was flat at
370.50.
Hungarian investors were weighing up the impact of
unexpected new tax changes announced overnight, which some
market participants said could weaken trust in the forint.
Hungary’s government has tweaked windfall taxes for key
sectors of its economy, imposed a new “social tax” of 13% on
certain types of investments, and lowered the windfall tax for
banks that purchase government bonds.
“It’s not necessarily the taxes in themselves but the way
Article content
they were brought about is what can cause a loss of trust,” a
Budapest-based trader said.
Meanwhile, the Czech crown was 0.23% firmer at 23.6840 per
euro, stuck in a recent range. A trader in Prague said upcoming
data, especially on inflation or wages, could rouse the crown.
CEE SNAPSHOT AT
MARKETS 1119 CET
CURRENCI
ES
Latest Previous Daily Change
bid close change in 2023
EURCZK= Czech
EURHUF= Hungar
forint
EURPLN= Polish
EURRON= Romani
EURRSD= Serbia
dinar
Note: calculated from 1800
daily CET
change
Latest Previous Daily Change
close change in 2023
.PX Prague 1298.71 1296.670 +0.16% +8.07%
0
.BUX Budape 47191.20 47262.34 -0.15% +7.76%
st
.WIG20 Warsaw 1914.50 1894.48 +1.06% +6.84%
.BETI Buchar 12229.51 12229.51 +0.00% +4.85%
est
Spread Daily
vs Bund change
in
Czech spread
Republ
ic
CZ2YT=R s
CZ5YT=R s
CZ10YT= s
r
Poland
PL2YT=R s
PL5YT=R s
PL10YT= s
r
FORWARD
3×6 6×9 9×12 3M
interban
k
Czech 7.18 6.77 6.03 7.17
Rep
Hungar 14.04 12.36 11.36 15.70
y
Poland 6.78 6.37 5.97 6.90
Note: are for ask prices
FRA
quotes
*********************************************
*****************
(Reporting by Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest; Alan Charlish in
Warsaw, Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)