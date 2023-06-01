were little changed on Thursday, with investors in a

wait-and-see mode ahead of a vote in the U.S. Senate on the debt

ceiling and digested unexpected tax changes in Hungary.

The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a bill

to suspend the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling, and the focus now

turns to how it will fare in the Democratic-led Senate just days

before the federal government is expected to run out of money to

pay its bills, a default that would rock world markets.