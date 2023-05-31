Opera Atelier’s founding Co-artistic Directors Marshall Pynkoski and Jeannette Lajeunesse Zingg have announced the company’s 2023/24 season. Opera Atelier is Toronto’s baroque opera specialist, and their 38th season gives audiences a chance to experience two very different approaches to the art form.

The 1774 French version of Gluck’s Orpheus and Eurydice was written specifically for Marie Antoinette. It launches the season in October 2023. April 2024 sees the return of All Is Love, the company’s mixed program that was well received on its premiere in 2022.

The Productions

Orpheus and Eurydice (Gluck)

Gluck’s reform opera/ballet Orpheus and Eurydice launches the season on October 26, 28 and 29, and November 1 at the Elgin Theatre.

Canadian tenor Colin Ainsworth returns to star as Orpheus in a role he first sang for the company in 2007. Soprano Mireille Asselin will sing the role of Eurydice, and soprano Anna-Julia David makes her company debut as Amour.

“Few singers are able to sustain the extraordinary vocal range required of the tenor in the 1774 French version of Orpheus and Eurydice,” says Marshall Pynkoski in a statement. “We are honorued to have Mr. Ainsworth return — his talent in full bloom — to interpret this role, which has been an ambition of Opera Atelier for more than a decade.”

Gluck wrote a great deal of dance music for the piece, as was the custom in late 18th century France, including a balletic finale. It creates an opportunity to showcase the full corps of the Artists of Atelier Ballet in Lajeunesse Zingg’s choreography.

“The Artists of Atelier Ballet, who have reached an internationally acclaimed level of finesse, are thrilled to be involved in a production in which they can explore the stylistic links between baroque dancing and 19th century Romantic ballet,” adds Lajeunesse Zingg.

All Is Love

All Is Love explores romantic themes with a mixed program in Koerner Hall on April 11 to 14.

“All Is Love expands the very definition of period performance, featuring repertoire by Handel, Lully, Purcell and Rameau opposite that of Reynaldo Hahn, and Act One of Debussy’s symbolist masterpiece — Pelleas et Melisande,” says Music Director David Fallis.

Love and desire impact our lives in so many ways, a theme that the company delves into via music. Love as a character is played by Artist of Atelier Ballet Eric da Silva, formerly of the Royal Danish Ballet. Read our interview with Eric about the role at its debut in 2022 here.

The cast includes audience favourite Canadian soprano Measha Brueggergosman-Lee, with Artist of Atelier Ballet Eric da Silva, tenor Colin Ainsworth, baritone Jesse Blumberg, soprano Anna-Julia David, soprano Meghan Lindsay, mezzo soprano Danielle MacMillan, soprano Cynthia Akemi-Smithers, and bass baritone Douglas Williams.

Opera Atelier Music Director David Fallis conducts Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra for both productions, with the Tafelmusik Chamber Choir and the Nathaniel Dett Chorale (Brainerd Blyden-Taylor, Founder and Artistic Director).

Single Tickets for Orpheus and Eurydice are on sale August 1, 2023.

Single Tickets for All Is Love are on sale January 1, 2024.

2023/24 Season subscriptions are on sale now [HERE].

#LUDWIGVAN

Get the daily arts news straight to your inbox.

Sign up for the Ludwig van Daily — classical music and opera in five minutes or less HERE.