TOKYO — Japan’s Daiwa Securities Group Inc aims to boost annual revenue from the M&A advisory business by 50% in eight years by hiring more bankers and acquiring boutique firms to try to expand its presence in the United States.

The second-largest Japanese brokerage and investment bank is targeting global M&A (merger-and-acquisition) revenue of at least 70 billion yen ($518.33 million) in the year ending March 2031, compared to 46.7 billion yen for the financial year just ended, it said on Wednesday.