TOKYO —
Japan’s government will set aside $26 billion for new child
care measures, slightly more than earlier estimated, in a move
likely to add more debt to the industrial world’s heaviest
public debt burden.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has vowed to double such
spending over the next three years to arrest the country’s
dwindling birth rate, even if that means further aggravating the
government’s fiscal position.
Kishida told ministers on Wednesday he wanted to
increase the planned child care spending, which is on top of the
agenda for his administration’s mid-year economic policy
guidelines to be adopted in mid-June.
The measures are aimed at supporting higher education,
preventing child abuse in poverty, and ensuring medical care for
handicapped children, Economy Minister Shigeyuki Goto cited
Kishida as telling the ministers’ meeting.
There was no discussion on sources of funding, he added.
Japan is already the industrial world’s most indebted
government with public debt that is more than double the size of
its economy.
The government is leaning towards introducing a new type
of bonds to raise funds for education fees, Kyodo news agency
reported.
“The talk of this budget comes at delicate time when the
government tries to bring in the primary budget surplus while
government debt balloons,’ said Koya Miyamae, senior economist
at SMBC Nikko Securities.
“It could complicate matters when it comes for the Bank
of Japan to alter monetary easing at the risk of shooting up
borrowing costs.”
The specter of doubling child care as well as military
spending aimed at coping with threats from China and North Korea
runs counter to any move towards fiscal reform.
Kishida has ruled out sales tax hikes as an option,
while his government is looking to tap increased premiums for
public medical and slash other social welfare outlays to fund
more childcare spending.
Births in Japan plunged to a record low in 2022, official
estimates show, dropping below 800,000 for the first time – a
watershed moment that came eight years earlier than the
government had expected.
($1 = 135.0500 yen)
(Reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing
by Himani Sarkar and Kim Coghill)
