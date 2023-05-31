Article content (Bloomberg) — WE Soda, the world’s largest producer of natural soda ash, on Wednesday unveiled plans for a listing on London’s main bourse, injecting life into a market that has been struggling to attract new listings.

The company's controlling shareholder, Turkish industrial conglomerate Ciner Group, will sell shares in the initial public offering, according to a statement. At least 10% of the share capital will be available for trading, in line with new London listing rules.

Based on a Bloomberg News report from March, WE Soda will seek a market capitalization significantly higher than the roughly $5 billion it had earlier aimed for after its profits jumped. The listing will help boost London's flagging IPO market, where just under $600 million has been raised so far this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Rising interest rates, heightened inflation and volatile markets have kept investors on the sidelines, with some now selectively putting money in stable, cash-generative assets.