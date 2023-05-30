The Toronto Alliance for the Performing Arts (TAPA) announced the nominations for the 43rd Annual Dora Mavor Moore Awards on May 29.

The annual Dora Mavor Moore Awards gala will take place on June 27 at Koerner Hall, with the Jason Wilson Quartet as musical guests. Craig Lauzon will host.

Opera Nominees

It was an interesting year in opera in the city, as productions roared back to pre-pandemic levels, and audiences began to come back in serious numbers.

Opera Division

Macbeth, Canadian Opera Company and Lyric Opera of Chicago: 8 nominations

Outstanding Production;

Outstanding Performance by an Individual to Matthew Cairns and Quinn Kelsey;

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble to The Ensemble of Canadian Opera Company Chorus;

Outstanding Musical Direction to Speranza Scappucci;

Outstanding Direction to Sir David McVicar;

Outstanding Achievement in Design to each of David Finn (lighting) and John Macfarlane (scenic).

Bluebeard’s Castle, Against the Grain Theatre: 7 nominations

Outstanding Production;

Outstanding Performance by an Individual to Gerald Finley;

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble to The Ensemble of Josee Young, Jamaica Fraser, Alexis Wilson, Bryony Faye Fowler, and Cody Black;

Outstanding Musical Direction to Stephen Higgins;

Outstanding Direction to Daisy Evans;

Outstanding Achievement in Design for Jacob Wiltshire (lighting) and Adrian Linford (scenic).

The Flying Dutchman, Canadian Opera Company: 6 nominations

Outstanding Production;

Outstanding Performance by an Individual to Johan Reuter;

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble to The Ensemble of Canadian Opera Company Chorus;

Outstanding Musical Direction to Johannes Debus;

Outstanding Direction to Marilyn Gronsdal, revival director, based on Christopher Alden, original director;

Outstanding Achievement in Design to Adrian Linford (scenic).

Salome, Canadian Opera Company: 4 nominations

Outstanding Production;

Outstanding Performance by an Individual to Ambur Braid;

Outstanding Musical Direction to Johannes Debus;

Outstanding Direction to Atom Egoyan.

The Marriage of Figaro, Canadian Opera Company: 4 nominations

Outstanding Production;

Outstanding Performance by an Individual to Andrea Carroll;

Outstanding Musical Direction to Harry Bicket;

Outstanding Direction to Marcelo Buscaino, revival director, based on Claus Guth, original director.

Of the Sea, Obsidian Theatre Company and Tapestry Opera, in partnership with TOLive: 2 nominations

Outstanding Performance by an Individual to Suzanne Taffot;

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble to The Ensemble of Ineza Mugisha, Cheryl-Ann Lilieth Grant, Karen Weigold, Gavin Hope, Brian McQueen, Joema Frith, Paul Williamson, Justin Welsh and Ruthie Nkut.

Carmen, Canadian Opera Company: 2 nominations

Outstanding Performance by an Individual to Joyce El-Khoury;

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble to The Ensemble of Canadian Opera Company Chorus.

Other Highlights

The DORA Awards incorporate 46 award categories across seven divisions, with 228 separate awards. Here’s a look at the highlights. Full results are available here.

Dance Division : The Magic of Assembly (Toronto Dance Theatre) leads the Dance Division with 5 nominations, followed by Homelands (Kaha:wi Dance Theatre) and MADDADDAM (National Ballet) follow with 4 each.

: The Magic of Assembly (Toronto Dance Theatre) leads the Dance Division with 5 nominations, followed by Homelands (Kaha:wi Dance Theatre) and MADDADDAM (National Ballet) follow with 4 each. General Theatre Division : Red Velvet (Crow’s Theatre) leads with six nominations, followed by UNCLE VANYA (Crow’s Theatre) with five.

: Red Velvet (Crow’s Theatre) leads with six nominations, followed by UNCLE VANYA (Crow’s Theatre) with five. Independent Theatre Division : Between a Wok and a Hot Pot (Cahoots Theatre) and The Ex-Boyfriend Yard Sale (Never Mind the Noise, Presented by Soulpepper in association with Outside the March and red light district) co-lead with six nominations each.

: Between a Wok and a Hot Pot (Cahoots Theatre) and The Ex-Boyfriend Yard Sale (Never Mind the Noise, Presented by Soulpepper in association with Outside the March and red light district) co-lead with six nominations each. Musical Theatre Division : Alice In Wonderland (Bad Hats Theatre, presented by Soulpepper Theatre) leads with 13 nods, followed by The Shape of Home (Crow’s Theatre presents Festival Players) with nine.

: Alice In Wonderland (Bad Hats Theatre, presented by Soulpepper Theatre) leads with 13 nods, followed by The Shape of Home (Crow’s Theatre presents Festival Players) with nine. Theatre For Young Audiences Division: Bentboy (Young People’s Theatre) and The Darkest Dark (Young People’s Theatre) co-lead with 6 nods each.

Along with the usual award categories, the ceremony will include the Jon Kaplan Audience Choice Award and the Silver Ticket Award, and for the first time, the Christine Karcza Disability Leadership Award and the Ray Ferris Innovation and Sustainability Grant.

The after party begins directly after the ceremony in the Koerner Hall lobby.

#LUDWIGVAN

Get the daily arts news straight to your inbox.

Sign up for the Ludwig van Daily — classical music and opera in five minutes or less HERE.