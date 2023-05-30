Founding Artistic Director Andrew Burashko has announced the line-up for the celebratory 25th anniversary season of Art of Time Ensemble — and the wind-down of the organization in 2025. Burashko detailed a slate of concerts and special projects that will take place over the next 18 months, leading up to the organization’s finale.

“When I started Art of Time Ensemble in 1998, I wanted to create a chamber music series like no other,” said Burashko in a statement. “I wanted to take classical music out of its silo and present it alongside other styles of music and other art forms to challenge preconceived notions of how music should be presented. I never imagined that it would grow into the company it is today. In the last 25 years, we have created over 80 unique live projects and recordings involving some of Canada’s greatest artists; and performed close to 400 concerts throughout North America and Europe. Our 25th and final season will celebrate all that we have accomplished and say thank you and goodbye to our incredible audience and supporters.”

The Concerts

The 25th and final season of Art of Time Ensemble concerts will take place at Harbourfront Centre Theatre.

To All A Good Night 8 (December 7-9, 2023) — the eighth iteration of an AOT holiday tradition.

(December 7-9, 2023) — the eighth iteration of an AOT holiday tradition. Dance to the Abyss (February 23-24, 2024) — the music of the roaring 20s is under the spotlight for a look at the decadent music that presaged the chaos that would follow.

(February 23-24, 2024) — the music of the roaring 20s is under the spotlight for a look at the decadent music that presaged the chaos that would follow. Both Sides Now (May 9-11, 2024) — a Joni Mitchell retrospective, delving into works from various stages of her storied career.

Guest artists for the final season include: Sarah Slean, Martha Burns, Tom Allison, Tom Wilson, Jessica Mitchell, Torquil Campbell, Jasmyn, Jackie Richardson and Julian Richings, among many others.

Special Projects

Three special projects are in AOTE’s plans over the next year and a half.

L’Histoire du Soldat

This work reimagines Stravinsky’s piece in a co-production with Against The Grain Theatre. With a new libretto by Nigerian-born, Edmonton-based poet Titilope Sonuga, it will premiere in October 2024.

A Music and Dance Film

This short animated film will illustrate the censorship of jazz, based on 10 of the restrictive rules imposed by the Nazi regime for dance bands. The music will be accompanied by choreography by National Ballet of Canada Principal Dancer and Choreographic Associate Guillaume Côté. Motion-sensor suits will capture the dancers’ motions, which will then be abstracted via animation by Justin Stephenson.

Digital Archive

An online archive will be built to preserve each production from the history of the Art of Time Ensemble over its 25-year history.

Mr. Bursahko commented on the organization’s closure. “It has been an extraordinary privilege to follow my passion and curiosity, and to grow in so many unexpected ways. When I started Art of Time, I was a pianist. After leading Art of Time artistically and administratively for 25 years, I want to explore my creativity in other ways. I now move on as a pianist, conductor, musical and stage director, producer and curator. I’m thrilled to discover what the future holds.”

