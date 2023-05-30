Article content

NEW DELHI — India’s aviation watchdog has put on hold requests from lessors to repossess planes from airline Go First as the carrier’s bankruptcy process imposes a freeze on assets which supersedes such requests, it said in a court filing.

Go Airlines (India) Ltd filed for bankruptcy protection blaming its financial troubles on the grounding of about half its 54 Airbus A320neos due to “faulty” Pratt & Whitney engines. Pratt, part of Raytheon Technologies, says the claims are without evidence.