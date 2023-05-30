Article content
Gold steadied after slipping to its lowest level in over two months on Tuesday on worries about U.S. interest rate policy.
Spot gold was steady at $1,942.64 per ounce by 0915 GMT, drawing some bargain hunting after earlier hitting its lowest since March 17. U.S. gold futures fell 0.1% to $1,943.20.
“You’re getting some buyers back here at the start of the European session,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank, adding that earlier worries on the U.S. debt ceiling deal had supported prices, but the repricing of the Fed’s rate hike path was keeping gold lower.
Markets are now pricing in a 56.5% chance of the U.S. Fed raising rates at its June 13-14 meeting.
“While the Fed may be slow to cut rates as inflation remains a concern, a deteriorating economy will ultimately see rate cuts and that could remove support for the dollar and help to lift the gold price,” Heraeus analysts said in a note.
Gold tends to lose its appeal in a high-interest rate environment.
The dollar held near 10-week highs, making billion more expensive for holders of other currencies.
While U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday he felt good about the prospects for passage by Congress of the debt ceiling deal, a handful of hard-right Republican lawmakers said they would oppose a deal, highlighting risks before the limit is reached in a few days.
“We have seen ETF holdings utilizing this recent setback (in prices) to add length to the position and that tells me that the short-term outlook is challenged, but the longer-term outlook remains supportive,” Hansen said.
Spot silver fell 0.2% to $23.15 per ounce, platinum was up 0.3% at $1,027.48 while palladium jumped 0.9% to $1,427.55.
