Article content Gold steadied after slipping to its lowest level in over two months on Tuesday on worries about U.S. interest rate policy. Spot gold was steady at $1,942.64 per ounce by 0915 GMT, drawing some bargain hunting after earlier hitting its lowest since March 17. U.S. gold futures fell 0.1% to $1,943.20.

Article content “You’re getting some buyers back here at the start of the European session,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank, adding that earlier worries on the U.S. debt ceiling deal had supported prices, but the repricing of the Fed’s rate hike path was keeping gold lower.