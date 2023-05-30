Article content Vaughan, ON, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Residential and Civil Construction Alliance of Ontario (RCCAO) is proud to partner with the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) by offering its technical expertise for the 2023 CAA Worst Roads advocacy campaign. This campaign raises awareness about the state of road infrastructure in the province and serves as an important reminder of the impact that infrastructure has in the daily lives of Ontarians. “RCCAO is a proud partner and supporter of this year’s CAA Worst Roads advocacy campaign, giving Ontarians a platform to raise awareness about the state of vital road infrastructure in their communities,” said Nadia Todorova, Executive Director of RCCAO. “This campaign highlights the need for definitive and dedicated funding from the provincial and federal government for municipalities to address the state-of-good-repair and maintenance of critical infrastructure needed to support our growing province.”

Article content

Article content Nadia added, “I want to thank RCCAO members for their initiative to offer their technical expertise to this campaign, including the Greater Toronto Sewer and Watermain Contractors Association (GTSWCA), Heavy Construction Association of Toronto (HCAT), and the Toronto and Area Road Builders Association (TARBA).” The regular maintenance of roads ensures they are kept in optimal condition to safely and effectively facilitate the movement of people and goods across the province. Although the state of roads surrounding construction sites can be particularly frustrating for drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians alike, it is important to recognize that building new infrastructure for our growing cities is necessary for the future prosperity of our province.

Article content

Article content As Ontario’s economy and population grows, demand will increase on all infrastructure, from transit, highways, roads, bridges, water and wastewater to housing. While cities are doing their best to repair and maintain this critical infrastructure, the financial pressures caused by the pandemic are severely impacting their ability to get the job done. Large municipalities, like the City of Toronto, are facing funding gaps and will be forced to use capital program budgets to address operating pressures without additional government support. That is why it is vitally important to the health of our cities that both the federal and provincial governments come together to provide municipalities with crucially needed financial assistance, recognizing the delays and overall impacts the pandemic has had on priority infrastructure projects and their state-of-good-repair.

Article content RCCAO welcomes CAA’s focussed advocacy on critical road infrastructure to help municipal and provincial governments understand what roadway improvements are important to citizens and where they need to be made to ensure a prosperous and sustainable future for all Ontarians. The complete results of this year’s CAA Worst Roads Campaign can be viewed here . RCCAO Executive Director Nadia Todorova is available for interviews. Background on RCCAO: The Residential and Civil Construction Alliance of Ontario (RCCAO) is a labour-management construction alliance. Since its formation in 2005, RCCAO has been a leading industry advocate for infrastructure investment. It has commissioned over 60 independent, solutions-based research reports to help inform decision makers.