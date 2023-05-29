Article content (Bloomberg) — Ayala Corp., the oldest Philippine conglomerate, is looking to complete within a year the reinvestment of $1 billion of its capital into emerging businesses, banking on continued expansion in the Southeast Asian economy.

The company, which has interests in banking, property, energy and telecommunications, committed about three years ago to recycle about $1 billion in capital, of which more than 60% has been deployed as of last year, President and Chief Executive Officer Cezar Consing said on Monday. The company hopes to reinvest the remaining amount in a year, he said.

"We have irons in the fire," Consing told reporters. "It's basically recycling capital to where there are more immediate opportunities," he said after the conglomerate listed its preferred shares on the Philippine bourse. Supported by pent-up demand, the Philippine economy expanded 6.4% in the first quarter from a year ago. While that's slower than the 7.6% full-year growth last year — the fastest in almost half a century — the Southeast Asian nation is poised to remain a bright spot in a world facing growth risks from rising borrowing costs.