This is a list of concerts we are attending, wishing we could attend, or thinking about attending between May 29 and June 4, 2023. For more details on what’s happening around Toronto, visit our calendar here.

Toronto Symphony Orchestra/Augustin Hadelich/Elim Chan

Wednesday May 31 at 8 p.m. (repeats Thursday June 1 at 8 p.m. and Saturday June 3 at 8 p.m.). Roy Thomson Hall. $35+

For reasons unknown, the Canadian premiere of Wynton Marsalis’s Violin Concerto by Nicola Benedetti has been replaced by Beethoven’s Violin Concerto with Augustin Hadelich in the solo role. Hong Kong-born Elim Chan (principal conductor of the Antwerp Symphony and principal guest of the Royal Scottish National Orchestra) remains on the podium for Brahms’s Second Symphony. Info here.

Canadian Opera Company/Pomegranate

Thursday June 2 at 7:30 p.m. (repeats Saturday June 3 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday June 4 at 2 p.m.). COC Theatre (227 Front St. E.). Sold out.

The premiere performances of this lesbian love story traversing the millennia (music by Kye Marshall and words by Amanda Hale) are posted as sold out. Optimists can try calling 416-363-8231. Info here.

Show One/Polina Osetinskaya

Saturday June 3 at 8 p.m. Koerner Hall. $48+

Show One presents the Russian pianist (who has expressed anti-war views) in a program of Bach, Handel, Purcell and Rameau. Some of the selections have been used in movies, but all of them — notably Bach’s Italian Concerto and Passacaglia and Fugue in C minor — have independent credibility. Info here.

