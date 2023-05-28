This post may contain affiliate links. Read my disclosure policy

Grilling corn is an easy, classic summer side dish and a great addition to summer barbecues, camping trips and gatherings. Here’s two ways to grill delicious corn on the cobb!

How To Grill Corn on The Cobb

Who’s grilling corn on the cob this weekend? With these step-by-step instructions, you’ll get perfectly charred and flavorful grilled corn on the grill. Here’s a simple guide to grilling corn on the cobb in the husk, or without the husk. Get ready to savor the smoky sweetness of grilled corn. Serve the corn on the cobb as is, or you can cut the kernels off the cob to use in salads, salsas, or other dishes.

How To Grill Corn on The Cobb in the Husk

Grilling corn in the husk while soaked in water helps keep it moist and will give you juicy corn.

Prepare the corn: Peel back the husks of the corn, but leave them attached at the base. Remove the silk threads from the corn and discard them. Replace the husks. Preheat the grill: Start by preheating your grill to medium-high heat. This usually takes about 10-15 minutes. Soak the corn: soak the corn in cold water for about 15-30 minutes before grilling. Season the corn (optional): Brush the corn with olive oil or melted butter, and sprinkle it with salt, pepper, or any other desired seasonings before grilling. This step is optional but adds flavor to the corn. Grill the corn: Place the corn directly on the preheated grill grates. Close the grill and cook the corn for about 10-15 minutes, turning occasionally. The exact cooking time may vary depending on the heat of your grill. Check for doneness: To check if the corn is done, carefully peel back a small section of the husk and check the kernels. They should be tender and cooked through. If the corn needs more time, re-wrap it in the husks and continue grilling for a few more minutes. Serve and enjoy: Once the corn is grilled to your liking, remove it from the grill. Let it cool for a few minutes before serving.

How To Grill Corn on The Cobb without the Husk

Grilling corn without the husk allows for a more direct interaction between the corn and the grill, resulting in a slightly charred and smoky flavor.

Preheat the grill: Start by preheating your grill to medium-high heat, which usually takes about 10-15 minutes. Prepare the corn: Remove the husks and silk from the corn cobs. Rinse the corn under cold water to remove any remaining silk or debris. Pat the corn dry with a paper towel. Season the corn: Spritz the corn with olive oil and sprinkle it with salt and pepper, if desired. Grill the corn: Place the corn directly on the preheated grill grates. Close the grill and cook the corn for about 10-12 minutes, turning occasionally. The corn should develop grill marks and a slightly charred appearance. Check for doneness: To check if the corn is done, insert a fork or skewer into the thickest part of the corn cob. The kernels should be tender and easily pierced. If needed, continue grilling for a few more minutes until the desired tenderness is achieved. Serve and enjoy: Once the corn is grilled to your liking, remove it from the grill. Let it cool for a minute or two before serving.

Optional Toppings

Before serving, you can add various toppings to enhance the flavor of the grilled corn. Some popular options include:

Grilled Charred Corn without the Husk Method

Juicy grilled corn in the husk method.

More Grilled Corn Recipes You’ll Love

Grilled Corn on The Cobb Grilling corn is an easy, classic summer side dish and a great addition to summer barbecues, camping trips and gatherings. Here’s two ways to grill delicious corn on the cobb! Prep: 15 minutes mins Cook: 15 minutes mins Soak time: 30 minutes mins Total: 50 minutes mins Yield: 4 servings Serving Size: 1 ear Ingredients ul.wprm-advanced-list-8649 li:before {background-color: #424242;color: #ffffff;width: 22px;height: 22px;font-size: 12px;line-height: 12px;} Instructions Method 1: Juicy and Moist (In the Husk) Prepare the corn: Peel back the husks of the corn, but leave them attached at the base. Remove the silk threads from the corn and discard them. Replace the husks.

Soak the corn: soak the corn in cold water for about 15-30 minutes before grilling.

Preheat the grill: Preheat your grill to medium-high heat. This usually takes about 10-15 minutes.

Season the corn (optional): Brush the corn with olive oil or melted butter, and sprinkle it with salt, pepper, or any other desired seasonings before replacing the husk and grilling. This step is optional but adds flavor to the corn.

Grill the corn: Place the corn directly on the preheated grill grates. Close the grill and cook the corn for about 10-15 minutes, turning occasionally. The exact cooking time may vary depending on the heat of your grill.

Check for doneness: To check if the corn is done, carefully peel back a small section of the husk and check the kernels. They should be tender and cooked through. If the corn needs more time, re-wrap it in the husks and continue grilling for a few more minutes.

Serve and enjoy: Once the corn is grilled to your liking, remove it from the grill. Let it cool for a few minutes before serving. Method 2: Charred and Smoky (without the Husk) Preheat the grill: Start by preheating your grill to medium-high heat, which usually takes about 10-15 minutes.

Prepare the corn: Remove the husks and silk from the corn cobs. Rinse the corn under cold water to remove any remaining silk or debris. Pat the corn dry with a paper towel.

Season the corn: Spritz the corn with olive oil and sprinkle it with salt and pepper, if desired.

Grill the corn: Place the corn directly on the preheated grill grates. Close the grill and cook the corn for about 10-12 minutes, turning occasionally. The corn should develop grill marks and a slightly charred appearance.

Check for doneness: To check if the corn is done, insert a fork or skewer into the thickest part of the corn cob. The kernels should be tender and easily pierced. If needed, continue grilling for a few more minutes until the desired tenderness is achieved.

Serve and enjoy: Once the corn is grilled to your liking, remove it from the grill. Let it cool for a minute or two before serving. Last Step: Please leave a rating and comment letting us know how you liked this recipe! This helps our business to thrive and continue providing free, high-quality recipes for you. Notes See above for topping and serving suggestions.

*depending on grilling method Nutrition Serving: 1 ear , Calories: 77 kcal , Carbohydrates: 17 g , Protein: 3 g , Fat: 1 g , Saturated Fat: 0.5 g , Sodium: 13.5 mg , Fiber: 2 g , Sugar: 5.5 g