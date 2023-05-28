Article content (Bloomberg) — Brazilians are struggling to pay their debts on time, with four out every ten adults facing default, as central bankers keep monetary policy tight in an effort to bring inflation back to their target.

Overdue debts grew 18.42% in April from a year ago, according to data from the national confederation of shopkeepers reported by news site Poder360. The number of Brazilians facing default also grew around 8%, with most battling debts with local banks, the confederation said.

Household debt in Brazil has lingered around all-time highs for months, according to data from the central bank. Policymakers led by Roberto Campos Neto have pinned the benchmark Selic rate at 13.75%, after a dozen rapid-fire hikes, trying to ease price pressures. Nine months into the strategy, headline inflation slid to around 4% by mid-May from last year's peak of 12%. Read More: Lula Lashes Out and Sends Warning to Central Bankers Everywhere