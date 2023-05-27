The U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM) is our nation’s provider of full-spectrum global mobility solutions, moving passengers and cargo via airlift, surface lift, and sealift in peace and war. For over 35 years, USTRANSCOM has fulfilled distinct and integral functions in safeguarding America’s defense. More recently, it has shouldered the immense duty of promptly delivering the aid Ukraine needs to defend its nation. But does USTRANSCOM have the resources and resilience to fulfill its mission in a world of cyber dangers, evolving logistics challenges, threats to key transit lines, and rising geopolitical tensions?

On June 6, join the Strobe Talbott Center for Security, Strategy, and Technology at Brookings for a conversation with Commander of the U.S. Transportation Command General Jacqueline Van Ovost on the role of USTRANSCOM in national security, the state of its warfighting readiness, and how its strategy fits into the broader National Defense Strategy.

