Article content

(Bloomberg) — Iraq is pitching a $17 billion network of roads and railways it says will help the region transport energy resources, goods and passengers, government spokesman Basim Al-Awadi told reporters in Baghdad.

The “Development Road” project — billed as a link between Asia and Europe — would stretch from Faw Port in Iraq’s southern province of Basra to Turkey in the north. Iraq is looking to bring together its neighbors to finance the giant project, estimated to produce about $6 billion in revenue a year, according to Al-Awadi.