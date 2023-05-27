This post may contain affiliate links. Read my disclosure policy

You’ll be making these healthy, grilled Blackened Salmon Skewers all summer long! They’re spicy, smoky, and delicious.

Grilled Blackened Salmon Skewers

This grilled salmon recipe is a cross between these salmon kabobs and these air fryer salmon bites. We entertain a lot and love to grill, and when you have guests over, having food you can hold on a stick is the way to go. They’re not just pretty – they are spicy, smoky, and delicious, and you can prep them a day ahead. More grilled salmon recipes to try are this Grilled Mediterranean Cedar Plank Salmon, Grilled Salmon with Avocado Bruschetta, and Spice-Rubbed Grilled Salmon.

How to Cook Perfect Salmon Skewers

The trick for salmon skewers (or any more delicate or smaller ingredients) is double skewers. You simply thread the pieces onto two skewers at once, ensuring each piece is pierced by both sticks. Here are some of the benefits:

Better Stability: Double skewers can help stabilize the salmon pieces, preventing them from spinning or flopping around when you’re trying to turn the skewers. It is especially useful when dealing with softer fish, like salmon, that may easily break apart. Even Cooking: Since the skewers prevent the salmon from spinning, they allow you to easily flip the sticks to ensure all sides get a nice, even heat. Easier Handling: Double skewers also simplify flipping the food on the grill. Instead of trying to get under a single skewer with a spatula, you can use tongs to flip the double ones, reducing the risk of any pieces falling off.

How to Prevent Salmon from Sticking to the Grill

There’s nothing worse than preparing your ingredients, and then they fall apart on the grill. Here are a few steps to prevent food from sticking to the grill.

Preheat the Grill: Ensure your grill is hot before you put the salmon on. A hot grill sears the meat quickly, keeping the juices in and preventing sticking. Oil the Grill Grates: Before you start grilling, take a paper towel soaked in oil and, using tongs, rub it over the grill grates to create a nonstick surface. Don’t Move the Salmon Too Soon: After placing your salmon skewers on the grill, let them cook without disturbing them until they release easily, typically about five to six minutes. If you try to flip them too soon, they may stick and fall apart. Use a Spatula: When it’s time to flip your salmon skewers, use a spatula and scoop under the fish to give them a little nudge.

Blackened Salmon Ingredients

Salmon: Dice skinless salmon filets into one-inch chunks. You can use fresh or frozen salmon.

Dice skinless salmon filets into one-inch chunks. You can use fresh or frozen salmon. Spices: Sweet paprika, cayenne pepper, garlic powder

Sweet paprika, cayenne pepper, garlic powder Herbs: Dried thyme and oregano

Dried thyme and oregano Salt and Pepper

Lemons: Slice three large lemons for the skewers and for serving.

Slice three large lemons for the skewers and for serving. Garnish: Fresh chopped parsley

How to Grill Blackened Salmon Skewers

Soak the Bamboo Skewers: Before grilling skewers, it’s essential to soak them in water for an hour to prevent them from burning.

Before grilling skewers, it’s essential to soak them in water for an hour to prevent them from burning. Season the Salmon: Place the fish in a large bowl and spritz it with oil. Combine all the spices in a small bowl and rub all over the salmon.

Place the fish in a large bowl and spritz it with oil. Combine all the spices in a small bowl and rub all over the salmon. Assemble the Skewers: Beginning and ending with the fish, thread the salmon and folded lemon slices onto eight pairs of parallel skewers to make eight total.

Beginning and ending with the fish, thread the salmon and folded lemon slices onto eight pairs of parallel skewers to make eight total. Grill Salmon: Spray the fish with more oil so it won’t stick to the grill. Grill it for eight to 10 minutes, turning occasionally, until the salmon is opaque.

Spray the fish with more oil so it won’t stick to the grill. Grill it for eight to 10 minutes, turning occasionally, until the salmon is opaque. Serve: Transfer the blackened salmon skewers to the platter, top with fresh parsley, and serve with lemon wedges.

What to Serve with Blackened Salmon

I know we’ll be grilling these blackened salmon skewers all summer long. They’re perfect for entertaining since you can assemble the skewers the day before cooking them. Here are some of my favorite side dishes to serve with it:

How to Store Blackened Salmon

This grilled, blackened salmon is best the day of, but leftovers will keep for up to three days. You can microwave or eat it cold on a salad, bowl, or wrap.

More Grilled Skewer Recipes You Will Love

Blackened Grilled Salmon Skewers You’ll be making these healthy, grilled Blackened Salmon Skewers all summer long! They’re spicy, smoky, and delicious. Prep: 20 minutes mins Cook: 10 minutes mins soak skewers: 1 hour hr Total: 1 hour hr 30 minutes mins Yield: 4 servings Serving Size: 2 skewers Ingredients ul.wprm-advanced-list-7666 li:before {background-color: #424242;color: #ffffff;width: 22px;height: 22px;font-size: 12px;line-height: 12px;} Instructions Once the skewers are soaked, heat the grill on medium heat and spray the grates with oil. If using metal skewers, there’s no need to soak.

Place salmon in a large bowl and spritz the salmon with oil. Combine all the spices, from paprika to black pepper in a small bowl and mix. Rub all over the salmon.

Cut one lemon into wedges, for serving. Slice the other two lemons into very thin rounds.

Beginning and ending with salmon, thread salmon and folded lemon slices onto 8 pairs of parallel skewers to make 8 kebabs total.

Spray the fish with more oil so they don’t stick to the grill.

Grill the fish, turning occasionally, until fish is opaque throughout, about 8 to 10 minutes total.

Transfer to a platter, top with fresh parsley and serve with lemon wedges. Last Step: Please leave a rating and comment letting us know how you liked this recipe! This helps our business to thrive and continue providing free, high-quality recipes for you. Notes Note, to prevent sticking make sure the grill is hot, the grates are well oiled and don’t try to move the fish until it easily releases on it’s own, about 4 to 5 minutes before turning. Nutrition Serving: 2 skewers , Calories: 199 kcal , Carbohydrates: 10.5 g , Protein: 26.5 g , Fat: 9 g , Saturated Fat: 1 g , Cholesterol: 72.5 mg , Sodium: 352.5 mg , Fiber: 5 g , Sugar: 2.5 g