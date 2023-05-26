This post may contain affiliate links. Read my disclosure policy

Memorial Day means a long weekend, barbecues, and plenty of sales on kitchen products and appliances. I’ve look at some of the best Memorial Day sales for you so you don’t have to and I found plenty of deals on some of my favorite products (including the air fryer I own)! You’ll find great prices on everything pressure cookers, grills, a ton of air fryers, and other kitchen gadgets from brands like from Staub, Instant Pot, and Ninja.

Most of these Memorial Day deals are only good through Monday, so shop them while you can and I hope you find something wonderful that you can use throughout the summer and beyond. Happy shopping!

My 5 Favorite Memorial Day Sales

You guys know how much I love my air fryer (I’ve written two cookbooks on it)! Right now, my favorite air fryer, the GoWISE USA 8-in-1 Digital Air Fryer, is on sale for 22% off at Amazon. This is a great time to buy if you don’t already own an air fryer, and I love this one because it makes my food super crispy, there’s digital screen to remind you to shake your food for even cooking, and the basket has a divider so you can prepare two things at once! It will seriously change your kitchen.

It’s a rarity to see the coveted John Boos cutting block on under $100, which is why I was so excited when I saw it for just $60 at Target! Not only is this board pretty, but it’s also large enough to do all your chopping and prepping. The stylish maple wood makes it attractive enough to use as a serving board, and this is a deal you don’t want to pass up.

I LOVE my Staub Dutch oven. It takes all my soups, stews, and roasts to the next level. This tall 5-quart Cocotte is currently $170 off at Target, which is an incredible deal on this pricey item. Because it’s taller it’s also ideal for big pots of soup or even making a layered dish, and it’s pretty enough to serve from on the table.

This deal is the perfect excuse to make grilled pizza all summer long! It’s currently at its lowest price of the year and 15% off. It goes straight on his grill to fully cook a pie and provides a smokey flavor that you can’t get from an oven. Plus, it can work in the oven, too, for the non-grilling months.

The Instant Pot might be tied as my favorite cooking gadget with my air fryer (and that’s saying a lot). The model I own is also on sale for $22 off at Amazon. It helps me whip up family favorites in no time at all and has really been a time saver, which is something important if you’re trying to enjoy summer! You can also make some of your favorites in it without having your stove or oven heat up your kitchen when it’s already hot outside.

Other Great Memorial Day Sales