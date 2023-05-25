Gilt yields – which move inversely to prices – shot up around 8-10 basis points (bps) over the range of maturities in early trade, adding to a much larger jump on Wednesday as markets reeled from stronger-than-expected inflation data.

LONDON — British bond prices slid again on Thursday as investors added to their bets that high inflation will force the Bank of England into more interest rate increases, with short-dated gilts on track for one of the biggest weekly falls of the last 20 years.

The moves represent a sharp tightening of financial conditions in Britain and are likely to concern BoE officials, with bond yields nearing levels seen during the “mini-budget” turmoil in financial markets last September and October.

The two-year gilt yield rose on Thursday to its highest level since Oct. 10 at 4.478%, up about 10 bps on the day. So far this week the two-year yield has risen 50 basis points.

Excluding the mini-budget period, the increase would be the biggest over a week since June 2008 when the global financial crisis was building.

Britain’s biggest asset manager, Legal & General Investment Management, is staying away from long-term investments in gilts, its chief investment officer said on Thursday.