Even after last year’s dismal returns, stocks adjusted for inflation still posted above-average returns for the decade, and were the only major asset class to appreciate in value.

That’s according to the 68th Equity Gilt study from Barclays, which tabulates the returns for assets adjusted for inflation. Adjusted for the consumer price index, U.S. equities skidded by 24.4% in 2022, which wasn’t even the worst of the major assets — Treasury inflation-protected bonds slumped 36.1%, government bonds dropped by 30.4%, and corporate bonds weakened by 30.1%.