Article content CALGARY, Alberta, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (“HEVI” or the “Company“), a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to report that all matters presented for approval at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 24, 2023 (the “Meeting“) were approved. A total of 31,971,801 common shares representing 33.3% of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares were voted in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting.

Article content The shareholders voted in favour of all matters set out in the Company’s Management Information Circular dated April 25, 2023 (the “Circular”), including the election of all seven director nominees of HEVI for the ensuing year or until his or her successor is elected or appointed. Each nominee received greater than 96% of votes in favour.

Article content At the Meeting, shareholders also approved: (1) fixing the number of directors of the Company for the ensuing year at seven; (2) the appointment of KPMG LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the board of directors to fix its remuneration; and (3) the Company’s rolling 10% stock option plan, as more particularly described in the Company’s Circular.

Article content Stay Connected to Helium Evolution Shareholders and other parties interested in learning more about the Helium Evolution opportunity are encouraged to visit the Company’s website , which includes an updated corporate

presentation , and are invited to follow the Company on LinkedIn and Twitter for ongoing corporate updates and helium industry information. Helium Evolution also provides an extensive, commissioned ‘deep-dive’ research report prepared by a third party whose background includes serving as a research analyst for several bank-owned and independent investment dealers. In addition to recent media

articles , HEVI maintains a profile on the Investing

News

Network platform, where further information, editorial pieces and industry reviews are available.

Article content About

Helium

Evolution

Incorporated HEVI is a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company holding the largest helium land rights position in North America among publicly-traded companies, focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan. The Company has over five million acres of land under permit near proven discoveries of economic helium concentrations which will support scaling the exploration and development efforts across its land base. HEVI’s management and board are executing a differentiated strategy to become a leading supplier of sustainably-produced helium for the growing global helium market. For

further

information,

please

contact:

Article content Statement

Regarding

Forward-Looking

Information This news release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements.” Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or developments

in

the

industry

to

differ

materially

from

the

anticipated

results,

performance

or

achievements

expressed

or

implied by

such

forward-looking

statements.

Forward

looking

statements

are

statements

that

are

not

historical

facts

and

are

generally, but

not

always,

identified

by

the

words

“expects,”

“plans,”

“anticipates,”

“believes,”

“intends,”

“estimates,”

“projects,”

“potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will,” “would,” “may,” “could” or “should” occur.

Article content Forward-looking statements in this document include statements regarding the Company’s expectations regarding the scaling the exploration and development effort across the Company’s land base, the development of a supply of sustainably-produced helium and enhancing shareholder value. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks,

uncertainties

and other factors

which

may

cause

actual

results,

performance or

achievements,

or other future events, to be

materially different from any future

results,

performance

or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Such

factors

and risks

include,

among others:

the

Company

may

choose

to

defer,

accelerate

or

abandon

its

drilling

plans; new laws or regulations and/or unforeseen events could adversely affect the Company’s business and results of operations; stock markets have experienced volatility that often has been unrelated to the performance of companies and such volatility may adversely affect the price of the Company’s securities regardless of its operating performance; risks generally associated with the exploration for and production of resources; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to expenses; constraint in the availability of services; commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations; adverse weather or break-up conditions; and uncertainties resulting from potential

delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures.

Article content When

relying

on

forward-looking

statements

and

information

to

make

decisions,

investors

and

others

should

carefully

consider the foregoing factors

and risks other uncertainties and potential

events.

The Company has

assumed that the material factors referred

to

in

the

previous

paragraphs

will

not

cause

such

forward-looking

statements

and

information

to

differ

materially

from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The reader is cautioned not to place undue

reliance

on

any

forward-looking

information.

Such

information,

although

considered

reasonable

by

management

at

the time

of

preparation,

may

prove

to

be

incorrect

and

actual

results

may

differ

materially

from

those

anticipated.

Forward-looking statements

contained

in

this

press

release

are

expressly

qualified

by

this

cautionary

statement.

The

forward-looking

statements contained

in

this

press

release

are

made

as

of

the

date

of

this

press

release.

The

Company

does

not

intend,

and

expressly disclaims

any

intention

or

obligation

to,

update

or

revise

any

forward-looking

statements

whether

as

a

result

of

new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Neither

the

TSX

Venture

Exchange

nor

its

Regulation

Services

Provider

(as

that

term is

defined

in

the

policies

of

the

TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.