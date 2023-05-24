Article content
CALGARY, Alberta, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (“HEVI” or the “Company“), a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to report that all matters presented for approval at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 24, 2023 (the “Meeting“) were approved. A total of 31,971,801 common shares representing 33.3% of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares were voted in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting.
Advertisement 2
Story continues below
Article content
The shareholders voted in favour of all matters set out in the Company’s Management Information Circular dated April 25, 2023 (the “Circular”), including the election of all seven director nominees of HEVI for the ensuing year or until his or her successor is elected or appointed. Each nominee received greater than 96% of votes in favour.
Article content
At the Meeting, shareholders also approved: (1) fixing the number of directors of the Company for the ensuing year at seven; (2) the appointment of KPMG LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the board of directors to fix its remuneration; and (3) the Company’s rolling 10% stock option plan, as more particularly described in the Company’s Circular.
Article content
Advertisement 3
Story continues below
Article content
Stay Connected to Helium Evolution
Shareholders and other parties interested in learning more about the Helium Evolution opportunity are encouraged to visit the Company’s website, which includes an updated corporate
presentation, and are invited to follow the Company on LinkedIn and Twitter for ongoing corporate updates and helium industry information. Helium Evolution also provides an extensive, commissioned ‘deep-dive’ research report prepared by a third party whose background includes serving as a research analyst for several bank-owned and independent investment dealers. In addition to recent media
articles, HEVI maintains a profile on the Investing
News
Network platform, where further information, editorial pieces and industry reviews are available.
Advertisement 4
Story continues below
Article content
About
Helium
Evolution
Incorporated
HEVI is a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company holding the largest helium land rights position in North America among publicly-traded companies, focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan. The Company has over five million acres of land under permit near proven discoveries of economic helium concentrations which will support scaling the exploration and development efforts across its land base. HEVI’s management and board are executing a differentiated strategy to become a leading supplier of sustainably-produced helium for the growing global helium market.
For
further
information,
please
contact:
Advertisement 5
Story continues below
Article content
Statement
Regarding
Forward-Looking
Information
This news release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements.” Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or developments
in
the
industry
to
differ
materially
from
the
anticipated
results,
performance
or
achievements
expressed
or
implied by
such
forward-looking
statements.
Forward
looking
statements
are
statements
that
are
not
historical
facts
and
are
generally, but
not
always,
identified
by
the
words
“expects,”
“plans,”
“anticipates,”
“believes,”
“intends,”
“estimates,”
“projects,”
“potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will,” “would,” “may,” “could” or “should” occur.
Advertisement 6
Story continues below
Article content
Forward-looking statements in this document include statements regarding the Company’s expectations regarding the scaling the exploration and development effort across the Company’s land base, the development of a supply of sustainably-produced helium and enhancing shareholder value. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks,
uncertainties
and other factors
which
may
cause
actual
results,
performance or
achievements,
or other future events, to be
materially different from any future
results,
performance
or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
Such
factors
and risks
include,
among others:
the
Company
may
choose
to
defer,
accelerate
or
abandon
its
drilling
plans; new laws or regulations and/or unforeseen events could adversely affect the Company’s business and results of operations; stock markets have experienced volatility that often has been unrelated to the performance of companies and such volatility may adversely affect the price of the Company’s securities regardless of its operating performance; risks generally associated with the exploration for and production of resources; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to expenses; constraint in the availability of services; commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations; adverse weather or break-up conditions; and uncertainties resulting from potential
delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures.
Advertisement 7
Story continues below
Article content
When
relying
on
forward-looking
statements
and
information
to
make
decisions,
investors
and
others
should
carefully
consider the foregoing factors
and risks other uncertainties and potential
events.
The Company has
assumed that the material factors referred
to
in
the
previous
paragraphs
will
not
cause
such
forward-looking
statements
and
information
to
differ
materially
from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The reader is cautioned not to place undue
reliance
on
any
forward-looking
information.
Such
information,
although
considered
reasonable
by
management
at
the time
of
preparation,
may
prove
to
be
incorrect
and
actual
results
may
differ
materially
from
those
anticipated.
Forward-looking statements
contained
in
this
press
release
are
expressly
qualified
by
this
cautionary
statement.
The
forward-looking
statements contained
in
this
press
release
are
made
as
of
the
date
of
this
press
release.
The
Company
does
not
intend,
and
expressly disclaims
any
intention
or
obligation
to,
update
or
revise
any
forward-looking
statements
whether
as
a
result
of
new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
Neither
the
TSX
Venture
Exchange
nor
its
Regulation
Services
Provider
(as
that
term is
defined
in
the
policies
of
the
TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Comments
Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.
Join the Conversation