LGFVs play a key role in funding Chinese infrastructure projects, one of the biggest growth drivers for the world’s second-largest economy. But some analysts say they have become the “black holes” of the country’s financial system, with surging debtloads exceeding $9 trillion and weak revenues beginning to alarm investors.

SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE — The southwestern Chinese city of Kunming on Wednesday denied market chatter that its local government financing vehicles (LGFVs) were having difficulty repaying debts, as investors become more concerned about municipal debt risks amid a weak post-COVID recovery.

Adding to worries about contagion, some banks have had to extend their loans to LGVFs.

The latest rumors, which circulated on social media in China on Tuesday, said some LGFVs in Kunming, the capital city of inland Yunnan province, were having “great difficulties” in paying back debts and have used social security funds and housing provident funds for repayment – a major violation of the rules.

The State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Committee of Kunming said in a statement that the information was fake, and it had “taken legal means to protect our legitimate rights and interests.”

So far, there have been no reports of an LGFV default in public markets, and some investors say they have faith that governments will guarantee the repayment of such debts.