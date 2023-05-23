Article content SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jack Sweeney, the 20-year-old college student who was once banned from Twitter for posting the real-time movements of Elon Musk’s jet, has a new aircraft in his sights: that of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Article content On Monday, Sweeney launched a new Twitter tracker using the name â†*DeSantisJet that follows the movements of the official Florida jet DeSantis uses for state business. This tracker, like the one he created to follow Musk’s private jet, uses public flight information required by aviation authorities.

Article content In an interview with The Associated Press, Sweeney said he also plans to track DeSantis flights on other private aircraft once he can identify them. Like Sweeney’s revamped version of his Musk tracker â†*elonjet, the DeSantis Twitter tracker reports movements with a 24-hour delay. That delay complies with a Twitter rule change imposed shortly after the company suspended Sweeney’s original Musk tracking account in December. Sweeney’s Twitter account was later restored.