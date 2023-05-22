Standard General LP’s proposed purchase of Tegna Inc. moved toward a quiet death on Monday with financing evaporating amid a prolonged regulatory review, an outcome that could reduce the appetite for broadcast deals.
The $5.4 billion transaction for the TV broadcaster had yet to be cleared by the Federal Communications Commission, which in February sent the deal for consideration to a hearing. A judge put the hearing on hold after determining that even preliminary matters couldn’t be concluded by May 22 — the date identified by Standard General as the financing deadline.
Standard General Managing Partner Soo Kim had repeatedly called for a vote by the FCC, and now the agency’s lack of a decision appears to leave him without a prize he had long sought. The hedge fund didn’t respond to a request for comment Monday afternoon.
Wall Street banks that committed to funding the buyout are losing a liability as the deal perishes. A syndicate led by Royal Bank of Canada provided up to $8.2 billion in debt, including a $500 million revolving credit facility, according to an amended filing from April 2022.
That debt was likely underwritten at terms that would be difficult to sell to investors today as borrowing costs in the leveraged finance markets have skyrocketed. Banks that underwrote commitments to fund deals last year have been forced to sell the debt at steep discounts, which can erode fees or even result in outright losses.
The FCC moved to the lengthy hearing without public discussion or a vote by the agency’s four commissioners. The course taken under Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel is seen as “making all deals more unpredictable” and is “negative for capital infusions into broadcasting,” said Blair Levin, an analyst at New Street Research, in a note Monday.
Still, Levin said, “We do not dismiss the possibility of another effort to purchase Tegna, including by Standard General.”
The FCC and Tegna didn’t reply to a request for comment. Royal Bank of Canada also didn’t respond to a request for comment.
Tegna will be free to communicate with Wall Street if the deal expires, Daniel Kurnos, an analyst at Benchmark Co., said in a May 11 note.
“We get that the space is out of favor given recession fears but fully expect Tegna to implement an aggressive buyback if/when the deal is off the table,” Kurnos said.
McLean, Virginia-based Tegna has 64 TV stations in 51 markets. The FCC has said the transaction proposed in February 2022 might trigger price increases for consumers as TV stations boost charges for cable providers, and could also reduce local content on TV stations.
The initial proposed deal is subject to a $136 million breakup fee.
