Gold prices were flat on Monday, as traders looked for more clarity around the U.S. debt ceiling negotiations and the Federal Reserve's interest rate path. Spot gold was steady at $1,978.32 per ounce by 0843 GMT, while U.S. gold futures were down 0.2% to $1,978.10.

In the near term, everyone is looking at the debt ceiling talks, otherwise the next catalyst for gold could be a dovish sounding Fed guidance, UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said. U.S. President Joe Biden and House Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy will meet later in the day to discuss the debt ceiling, which will be closely watched to see if a resolution is reached after negotiations broke off on Friday.