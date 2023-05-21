(Bloomberg) — The University of Chicago will partner with International Business Machines Corp. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google in deals totaling as much as $150 million aimed toward the development of quantum computing.

IBM’s vision centers on a quantum-centric supercomputer, the University of Chicago said in a statement. The company will develop blueprints with the University of Chicago and the University of Tokyo over 10 years in a plan valued at $100 million.

The partnership between the universities and Google will invest as much as $50 million toward accelerating the creation of a fault-tolerant quantum computer and developing the quantum workforce over 10 years.

The third-largest US city is working to bolster its economy after the departure of major companies including billionaire Ken Griffin’s Citadel and Boeing Co. Empty office buildings and vacant downtowns threaten the city’s financial clout. Now, the Windy City is turning to quantum computing as a long-term investment.