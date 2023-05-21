

I love making a batch of these easy make-ahead, high-protein Broccoli and Cheese Egg Muffins for meal prep or breakfast on the go.

Broccoli and Cheese Egg Muffins

These egg muffins are a great way to start the morning because they are high in protein, taste great and satisfy me until lunch. You can fill them with any combination of vegetables, cheese and meats you like. I refrigerate them, then pop them in the microwave for one minute when I need a quick breakfast. I also make egg white muffins if you want something leaner.

You can make these egg muffin cups so many different ways with whatever you have hanging around in your refrigerator. Here are some other suggestions.

Egg Muffin Variations:

Eggs: I usually like to combine egg whites with whole eggs, but if you rather use egg whites, that is fine too.

I usually like to combine egg whites with whole eggs, but if you rather use egg whites, that is fine too. Green Eggs and Ham – Add frozen spinach, chopped scallions, and ham.

– Add frozen spinach, chopped scallions, and ham. Kale – Add chopped onions and chopped fresh baby kale.

– Add chopped onions and chopped fresh baby kale. Mushrooms and Cheese – sliced mushrooms and Swiss cheese.

– sliced mushrooms and Swiss cheese. Or try these Loaded Egg Muffins.

How Long Do Egg Muffins Last In The Fridge?

You can store egg muffins in the refrigerate for up to 5 days. To heat up, microwave in 30-second intervals until heated through.

How To Make Broccoli and Cheese Egg Muffins

More Breakfast Meal Prep Ideas

Broccoli and Cheese Egg Muffins I love making a batch of these easy make-ahead, high-protein Broccoli and Cheese Egg Muffins for meal prep or breakfast on the go. Prep: 5 minutes mins Cook: 30 minutes mins Total: 35 minutes mins Yield: 4 servings Serving Size: 2 egg muffins Equipment nonstick muffin tin Ingredients Instructions Preheat oven to 350F.

Steam the broccoli with a little water for about 3 to 5 minutes.

When broccoli is cooked, crumble into smaller pieces and add olive oil, salt and pepper. Mix well.

Spray a standard size non-stick muffin tin generously with oil and spoon broccoli mixture evenly into 9 tins.

In a medium bowl, beat egg whites, eggs, grated cheese, salt and pepper.

Pour into the greased tins over broccoli until a little more than 3/4 full.

Top with grated cheddar and bake in the oven until cooked, about 20 minutes. Serve immediately.

Wrap any leftovers in plastic wrap and store in the refrigerator to enjoy during the week. Last Step: Please leave a rating and comment letting us know how you liked this recipe! This helps our business to thrive and continue providing free, high-quality recipes for you. Video Nutrition Serving: 2 egg muffins , Calories: 167 kcal , Carbohydrates: 5 g , Protein: 18 g , Fat: 8.5 g , Cholesterol: 170 mg , Sodium: 317 mg , Fiber: 2.5 g