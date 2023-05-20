Article content

TOKYO — Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) nations on Saturday called for the development and adoption of international technical standards for trustworthy artificial intelligence (AI) as lawmakers of the rich countries focus on the new technology.

While the G7 leaders, meeting in Hiroshima, Japan, recognized that the approaches to achieving “the common vision and goal of trustworthy AI may vary,” they said in a statement that “the governance of the digital economy should continue to be updated in line with our shared democratic values.”