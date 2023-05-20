The heads of the world’s leading democracies meeting in the Japanese city of Hiroshima said they were prepared to build “constructive and stable” relations with Beijing while reducing their dependence on trade with the world’s second largest economy.

HIROSHIMA — The Group of Seven (G7) rich nations, concerned by tensions with Beijing, on Saturday outlined a shared approach towards China, looking to “de-risk, not decouple” economic engagement with a country regarded as the factory of the world.

“Our policy approaches are not designed to harm China, we do not seek to thwart China’s economic progress and development,” they said in a communique issued on the second day of the three day summit.

“We are not decoupling or turning inwards. At the same time, we recognize that economic resilience requires de-risking and diversifying.”

The leaders noted that cooperation with China was necessary given its role in the international community and size of its economy, as well as areas of common interest such as climate and conservation efforts.

But they said they would take steps to protect sensitive technology that could threaten national security, without unduly limiting trade and investment.

“We act in our national interest,” the communique said.