HOUSTON — An attorney representing the family of a 55-year-old Marathon Petroleum refinery worker killed in a fire at the Texas facility this week called the plant where he worked “dangerous” on Friday.

Scott Higgins died in a fire when a seal on a pump, near where he was performing maintenance at Marathon’s Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas City, ruptured and created a blaze that engulfed him in flames.