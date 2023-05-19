Article content Technology company Yandex has received two separate bids from Russian billionaires for a stake of about half of the company’s local business, valuing it at more than $7 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Friday. Yandex declined to comment.

Article content Billionaires Vladimir Potanin and Vagit Alekperov bid for at least a 51% controlling stake in Yandex’s Russian business, which they value at about 560 billion roubles ($7.2 billion) to 600 billion roubles, the report said citing people familiar with the matter.