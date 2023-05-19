Article content (Bloomberg) — House progressives pressed President Joe Biden to resist Republican demands for concessions on core principles such as fighting poverty and climate change and, if necessary, invoke a provision in the Constitution to override GOP efforts to force a US debt default.

The plea, in a letter signed by 66 House Democrats, reflects rising concern among the party's progressive wing that Biden is too ready to make compromises on GOP debt-limit demands such as expanding work requirements for anti-poverty programs, cutting safety-net and climate spending and easing permits for fossil-fuel energy projects.

The progressives urged Biden instead to invoke an untested interpretation of a clause in the Constitution's 14th Amendment that the US public debt "shall not be questioned." The amendment was ratified after the Civil War amid concerns that representatives of former slave-holding states might one day seek to repudiate debts run up to quell the rebellion or pay the pensions of Union soldiers.