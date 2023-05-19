On May 27 and 28, Union Station’s West Wing will be the site for INFLORESCENCE, a series of performances by the city’s up-and-coming dance stars, including the apprentices of the National Ballet of Canada.

The Fall For Dance North Festival brings the cutting edge of global dance to Toronto each fall. For a weekend in May, they’re showcasing the next generation of Toronto’s dance talent in a free series of performances downtown, as well as three filmed commissions.

INSTACOMMISSIONS

Along with the live performances at Union Station, dance fans can check out three brand new dance works via social media. Toronto Dance Theatre’s Artistic Director, Andrew Tay, directs company members in original Instacommisions filmed at Union Station. They will be released on the FFDN and Union Instagram pages.

Tuesday, May 23: Spring 1, featuring: Erin Poole and Roberto Soria; Costumes by: DISÉIYE

Thursday, May 25: Spring 2, featuring: Peter Kelly and Zuri Skeete; Costumes by: Angela Cabrera

Saturday, May 27: Spring 3, featuring: Megumi Kokuba and Yuichiro Inoue; Costumes: DISÉIYE and Angela Cabrera

Dance at Union

The programming is free, but seating is limited, and issued on a first come, first serve basis.

Where: Union Station West Wing — reference this map.

May 27

The National Ballet of Canada RBC Apprentices are showcased in practice and performance, with three opportunities to see them at work.

The RBC Apprentices of The National Ballet of Canada are: Ethan Clarisey; Connor Hamilton; Isabella Kinch; Hamish Lowe; Lindy Mesmer; Jordan Micallef; Keira Sanford; Pravda Tranfield; Taïs Vinolo;

Oliver Yonick

Company Warm-Up 11:30 a.m. — 12:45 p.m.

Watch as professional dancers go through a company class and warm-up, led by Robert Binet, and accompanied by a live pianist.

Performances

Two performances will feature the same program.

Performance #1 2:00 p.m. — 3:00 p.m.

Performance #2 5:00 p.m. — 6:00 p.m.

Sugar Water (World Premiere) by Alyssa Martin

Vida by Carmen Romero

Excerpt from Swan Lake by Karen Kain, Christopher Stowell and Robert Binet after Erik Bruhn, accompanied by a live pianist

4 for 5 by Natasha Powell

Ever New by Robert Binet

May 28

The morning features emerging choreographers from the dance educational institutions in Toronto, while the afternoon spotlights the choreography and works by the artists of Ballet Creole and their Artistic Director Patrick Parson.

Dancers Warm-Up 12:00 p.m. — 1:00 p.m.

The audience will observe a professional dance class (with the artists who will perform at 2:00 p.m.), led by Canada’s National Ballet School’s Contemporary Teacher Keith Morino, accompanied by a live pianist.

Performances 2:00 p.m. — 3:00 p.m.

Performances from three of Toronto’s dance schools, where audiences can take in the next gen of the city’s dancers and choreographers.

Toronto Metropolitan University, Performance at the Creative School

honey by Natasja Macdonald

A Silent Movie by Meg Blackwell and Molly Tiernan

People we Meet by Gisele Ardosa

Anemoi by Olivia Okonkwo

York University, School of the Arts Media Performance & Design

Sway by Christiano DiDomenico

Askeemee Moda by Victoria Kuronen

Shadows of Discernment by Devyn Rappaport

Canada’s National Ballet School — Company Life Program

Transience by Ian Parsons

Infinite Ache by Simon Adamson De Luca

Ballet Creole Company Warm-Up 5:00 p.m. — 5:45 p.m.

This professional company warm-up is led by Ballet Creole’s Artistic Director, Patrick Parson, and accompanied by a live drummer.

Ballet Creole Performance 6:00 p.m. — 7:00 p.m.

Toronto’s longstanding bastion of contemporary Afro-Caribbean dance, Ballet Creole, will perform a program of dance celebrating the culture of the Malinke people of Guinea in West Africa. Toukande means “gathering of the people”, and the program was created by Patrick Parson in collaboration with choreographer and musician M’Bemba Bangoura for this performance. This will mark the company’s debut with FFDN.

The dancers: Yuhala Muy; Alistair Graphine; Chelcia Creary; Kirk Easy; Taelor Coleman; Shavaun Brown

The musicians: Amadou Kienou and company

The full Fall For Dance North Festival returns from September 26 to October 7, 2023. Find out more [HERE].

#LUDWIGVAN

Get the daily arts news straight to your inbox.

Sign up for the Ludwig van Daily — classical music and opera in five minutes or less HERE.