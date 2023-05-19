A free 7-day, flexible weight loss meal plan including breakfast, lunch and dinner ideas and a shopping list. All recipes include macros and Weight Watchers points.
7 Day Healthy Meal Plan (May 22-28)
As Memorial Day draws near, that means it’s time to get outside and grill! Looking for the perfect burger? I’ve got you covered with my Easy Inside Out Turkey Cheeseburger, Naked Salmon Burger, Spicy Black Bean Burger or this Aloha Teriyaki Shrimp Burger! Don’t forget the perfect side dish and finish it with a sweet ending like this Red, White and Blueberry Trifle!
With grocery prices soaring, many of us are having to adjust, scale back and/or get more creative with our meals. One of the absolute BEST ways to stay within a budget and maintain healthy eating habits is to MEAL PLAN. You can get more 5-day Budget Friendly Meal Plans by signing up for Relish+ (get a 14-day free trial here!)
Ultimate Skinnytaste Meal Planner
Get the Skinnytaste Ultimate Meal Planner! The 52 week spiral bound meal planner has weekly meal planning grids you can tear out and put on your fridge if you wish, a 12-week meal plan, 30 (15 new) recipes, and tear-out grocery lists. I love starting my week with gratitude, affirmations and intentions, so I included a space for that as well. I hope you will love this as much as I do!
Buy the Skinnytaste meal planner here:
A note about WW Points
If you’re following Weight Watchers, all the recipes here have been updated to reflect the new Weight Watchers program, with points displayed under the recipe title. The ww button in the recipe card takes you to the Weight Watchers website where you can see the recipe builder used to determine those points and add it to your day (US only, you must be logged into your account). All cookbook recipes in the cookbook index are also updated!
About The Meal Plan
If you’re new to my meal plans, I’ve been sharing these free, 7-day flexible healthy meal plans (you can see my previous meal plans here) that are meant as a guide, with plenty of wiggle room for you to add more food, coffee, beverages, fruits, snacks, dessert, wine, etc. or swap recipes out for meals you prefer, you can search for recipes by course in the index. Depending on your goals, you should aim for at least 1500 calories* per day. There’s no one size fits all, this will range by your goals, your age, weight, etc.
There’s also a precise, organized grocery list that will make grocery shopping so much easier and much less stressful. Save you money and time. You’ll dine out less often, waste less food and you’ll have everything you need on hand to help keep you on track.
Lastly, if you’re on Facebook join my Skinnytaste Facebook Community where everyone’s sharing photos of recipes they are making, you can join here. I’m loving all the ideas everyone’s sharing! If you wish to get on the email list, you can subscribe here so you never miss a meal plan!
Meal Plan:
Breakfast and lunch Monday-Friday, are designed to serve 1 while dinners and all meals on Saturday and Sunday are designed to serve a family of 4. Some recipes make enough leftovers for two nights or lunch the next day. The grocery list is comprehensive and includes everything you need to make all meals on the plan.
MONDAY (5/22)
B: Easy Bagel Recipe* with Classic Egg Salad and 1 cup cantaloupe
L: Spicy Tuna Poke Bowls
D: Lentil Curry over ½ cup white rice and Cilantro Lime Cauliflower Rice
Total Calories: 1,167**
TUESDAY (5/23)
B: Easy Bagel Recipe with Classic Egg Salad and 1 cup cantaloupe
L: Spicy Tuna Poke Bowls
D: Turkey Stuffed Peppers with Black Bean, Avocado, Cucumber and Tomato Salad (½ recipe)
Total Calories: 1,135**
WEDNESDAY (5/24)
B: Easy Bagel Recipe with Classic Egg Salad and an orange
L: Chicken Waldorf Salad in a low carb whole wheat tortilla
D: Baked Pasta with Sausage and Spinach
Total Calories: 1,123**
THURSDAY (5/25)
B: Easy Bagel Recipe with Classic Egg Salad and an orange
L: Chicken Waldorf Salad in a low carb whole wheat tortilla
D: LEFTOVER Baked Pasta with Sausage and Spinach
Total Calories: 1,123**
FRIDAY (5/26)
B: Overnight Oats
L: Chicken Waldorf Salad in a low carb whole wheat tortilla
D: Flounder Piccata with Baby Red Potato Salad and String Beans with Garlic and Oil
Total Calories: 1,048**
SATURDAY (5/27)
B: Peanut Butter Oatmeal Protein Cookies
L: Navel Orange Salad with Avocado with Air Fryer Chicken Breasts
D: DINNER OUT
Total Calories: 791**
SUNDAY (5/28)
B: Berry Cottage Cheese Breakfast Bowls (recipe x 4)
L: 1 turkey dog on a whole wheat bun with Hot Dog Onions and Brown Sugar Baked Beans
D: Easy Inside Out Turkey Cheeseburgers, Macaroni Salad with Tomatoes, Grilled Corn Salad with Feta and Perfectly Grilled Zucchini Recipe
Total Calories: 1,297**
*Make bagels and boil eggs Sunday night, if desired.
**This is just a guide, women should aim for around 1500 calories per day. Here’s a helpful calculator to estimate your calorie needs. I’ve left plenty of wiggle room for you to add more food such as coffee, beverages, fruits, snacks, dessert, wine, etc.
Shopping List
Produce
- 1 small cantaloupe
- 3 medium bananas
- 7 medium navel oranges
- 2 medium oranges
- 2 medium lemons
- 3 medium limes
- 1 medium apple
- 1 small bunch red seedless grapes
- 1 dry pint blueberries
- 1 (6-ounce) container blackberries
- 1 (6-ounce) container raspberries
- 1 (12-ounce) container strawberries
- 1 small (5-ounce) PLUS 2 medium (6-ounce) Hass avocados
- 7 medium ears of corn
- 1 large English cucumber
- 2 medium zucchini
- 1 pound string beans
- 3 large red bell peppers
- 1 medium green bell pepper
- 1 medium head garlic
- 1 (1-inch) piece fresh ginger
- 1 ½ pounds baby red potatoes
- 1 medium head cauliflower
- 1 small bunch celery
- 2 medium bunches scallions
- 1 small bunch fresh cilantro
- 1 small bunch fresh Italian parsley
- 1 small head Iceberg lettuce
- 1 (1-pound) bag/clamshell mixed greens
- 5 medium vine-ripened tomatoes
- 2 medium Roma (plum) tomatoes
- 3 medium red onions
- 3 medium PLUS 2 large yellow onions
Meat, Poultry and Fish
- 1 ¼ pounds (4) flounder fillets
- ½ pound sushi grade tuna
- 2 pounds (5) boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- 1 package turkey hot dogs (I like Applegate)
- 1 pound sweet Italian chicken sausage
- 2 pounds 93% lean ground turkey
Grains*
- 1 small package unbleached all-purpose or whole white wheat flour
- 1 package elbow pasta
- 1 package rigatoni pasta
- 1 small package dry long grain white rice (or 2 cups pre-cooked. Can sub brown rice with Curry, if desired)
- 1 small package dry brown rice (or 2 ½ cups pre-cooked)
- 1 package low carb whole wheat tortillas (such as La Tortilla Factory)
- 1 small package quick oats
- 1 small package whole wheat hot dog buns
- 1 small package whole wheat 100 calorie hamburger buns (such as Martin’s)
- 1 package seasoned breadcrumbs
Condiments and Spices
- Extra virgin olive oil
- Canola oil
- Cooking spray
- Olive oil spray (or get a Misto oil mister)
- Kosher salt (I like Diamond Crystal)
- Pepper grinder (or fresh peppercorns)
- Optional bagel toppings: everything bagel seasoning, sesame seeds, poppy seeds, dried garlic
- flakes, dried onion flakes
- Regular or light mayonnaise
- Reduced sodium soy sauce*
- Sesame oil
- Black sesame seeds
- Sriracha sauce
- Cumin seeds
- Cumin powder
- Garam masala
- Curry powder
- Ground coriander
- Garlic powder
- Onion powder
- Dried parsley
- Dried basil
- Paprika
- Smoked paprika
- Cayenne pepper
- Chili powder
- Oregano
- Cinnamon
- Vanilla extract
- Dijon mustard
- Yellow mustard
- Red wine vinegar
- Honey
- White vinegar
- Ketchup
Dairy & Misc. Refrigerated Items
- 1 dozen large eggs
- 1 small package feta cheese
- 1 (8-ounce) package shredded part-skim mozzarella
- 1 (8-ounce) block reduced fat (or part-skim) cheddar cheese
- 1 small wedge Pecorino Romano cheese
- 1 (8-ounce) container fat free ricotta cheese
- 1 (32-ounce) container low fat cottage cheese (I like Good Culture)
- 1 small tub whipped butter (or a small box regular butter)
- 1 (16-ounce) tub nonfat plain Greek yogurt (I like Stonyfield or Fage)
- 1 (8-ounce) container unsweetened almond, oat or skim milk
Canned and Jarred
- 1 small jar peanut or other nut butter
- 1 small jar sliced pickles
- 1 small jar capers
- 1 (2.5-ounce) jar sliced black olives
- 1 (15-ounce) can tomato sauce
- 1 (15.5-ounce) can kidney beans
- 1 (15.5-ounce) can pinto beans
- 1 (15.5-ounce) can northern beans
- 1 (15.5-ounce) can black beans
- 1 large jar marinara sauce (or ingredients to make your own)
- 1 (32-ounce) reduced or low sodium chicken broth
Frozen
- 1 (10-ounce) package chopped spinach
Misc. Dry Goods
- Baking powder
- 1 small package dark brown sugar
- 1 small container vanilla protein powder (I like Orgain)
- 1 small bottle dry white wine
- 1 small package monk fruit sweetener or your favorite sweetener (can use honey in Overnight Oats, if desired)
- 1 small package sugar free chocolate chips (such as Lily’s)
- 1 small package chia seeds (if buying from bulk bin, you need about 1 tablespoon)
- 1 small package pecan or walnut halves (if buying from bulk bin, you need 3 tablespoons)
- 1 small package slivered almonds (if buying from bulk bin, you need ½ cup)
- 1 small package dry red lentils
*You can buy gluten free, if desired