A free 7-day, flexible weight loss meal plan including breakfast, lunch and dinner ideas and a shopping list. All recipes include macros and Weight Watchers points.

7 Day Healthy Meal Plan (May 22-28)

As Memorial Day draws near, that means it’s time to get outside and grill! Looking for the perfect burger? I’ve got you covered with my Easy Inside Out Turkey Cheeseburger, Naked Salmon Burger, Spicy Black Bean Burger or this Aloha Teriyaki Shrimp Burger! Don’t forget the perfect side dish and finish it with a sweet ending like this Red, White and Blueberry Trifle!

With grocery prices soaring, many of us are having to adjust, scale back and/or get more creative with our meals. One of the absolute BEST ways to stay within a budget and maintain healthy eating habits is to MEAL PLAN. You can get more 5-day Budget Friendly Meal Plans by signing up for Relish+ (get a 14-day free trial here!)

A note about WW Points If you’re following Weight Watchers, all the recipes here have been updated to reflect the new Weight Watchers program, with points displayed under the recipe title. The ww button in the recipe card takes you to the Weight Watchers website where you can see the recipe builder used to determine those points and add it to your day (US only, you must be logged into your account). All cookbook recipes in the cookbook index are also updated!

About The Meal Plan

If you’re new to my meal plans, I’ve been sharing these free, 7-day flexible healthy meal plans (you can see my previous meal plans here) that are meant as a guide, with plenty of wiggle room for you to add more food, coffee, beverages, fruits, snacks, dessert, wine, etc. or swap recipes out for meals you prefer, you can search for recipes by course in the index. Depending on your goals, you should aim for at least 1500 calories* per day. There’s no one size fits all, this will range by your goals, your age, weight, etc.

There’s also a precise, organized grocery list that will make grocery shopping so much easier and much less stressful. Save you money and time. You’ll dine out less often, waste less food and you’ll have everything you need on hand to help keep you on track.

Meal Plan:

Breakfast and lunch Monday-Friday, are designed to serve 1 while dinners and all meals on Saturday and Sunday are designed to serve a family of 4. Some recipes make enough leftovers for two nights or lunch the next day. The grocery list is comprehensive and includes everything you need to make all meals on the plan.

MONDAY (5/22)

B: Easy Bagel Recipe* with Classic Egg Salad and 1 cup cantaloupe

L: Spicy Tuna Poke Bowls

D: Lentil Curry over ½ cup white rice and Cilantro Lime Cauliflower Rice

Total Calories: 1,167**

TUESDAY (5/23)

B: Easy Bagel Recipe with Classic Egg Salad and 1 cup cantaloupe

L: Spicy Tuna Poke Bowls

D: Turkey Stuffed Peppers with Black Bean, Avocado, Cucumber and Tomato Salad (½ recipe)

Total Calories: 1,135**

WEDNESDAY (5/24)

B: Easy Bagel Recipe with Classic Egg Salad and an orange

L: Chicken Waldorf Salad in a low carb whole wheat tortilla

D: Baked Pasta with Sausage and Spinach

Total Calories: 1,123**

THURSDAY (5/25)

B: Easy Bagel Recipe with Classic Egg Salad and an orange

L: Chicken Waldorf Salad in a low carb whole wheat tortilla

D: LEFTOVER Baked Pasta with Sausage and Spinach

Total Calories: 1,123**

FRIDAY (5/26)

B: Overnight Oats

L: Chicken Waldorf Salad in a low carb whole wheat tortilla

D: Flounder Piccata with Baby Red Potato Salad and String Beans with Garlic and Oil

Total Calories: 1,048**

SATURDAY (5/27)

B: Peanut Butter Oatmeal Protein Cookies

L: Navel Orange Salad with Avocado with Air Fryer Chicken Breasts

D: DINNER OUT

Total Calories: 791**

SUNDAY (5/28)

B: Berry Cottage Cheese Breakfast Bowls (recipe x 4)

L: 1 turkey dog on a whole wheat bun with Hot Dog Onions and Brown Sugar Baked Beans

D: Easy Inside Out Turkey Cheeseburgers, Macaroni Salad with Tomatoes, Grilled Corn Salad with Feta and Perfectly Grilled Zucchini Recipe

Total Calories: 1,297**

*Make bagels and boil eggs Sunday night, if desired.

**This is just a guide, women should aim for around 1500 calories per day. Here’s a helpful calculator to estimate your calorie needs. I’ve left plenty of wiggle room for you to add more food such as coffee, beverages, fruits, snacks, dessert, wine, etc.

